£2.50 beers in London? Yep, and it's thanks to a Spanish bar, not Wetherspoons

A Spanish bar coming to Southwark later this year will offer beers for the princely sum of £2.50 — all but unheard-of in central London.

The site will be called Los Primos, and it comes from the folks behind the Barrafina group of eateries. And, being a Spanish-themed place, you will of course be able to pick up some tapas as well as those tantalisingly affordable drinks.

There’s one snag. For £2.50 you get a traditional cañas measure, roughly equivalent to around 200ml, somewhere between a third and a half of a pint.

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It should give the place much more of a Barcelona-style flavour, though, to go with the ham croquettes, honey-laced aubergine and tuna empanadas that have been teased as part of the hot tapas menu.

“Cervecerías in Spain are intergenerational, accessible spaces that won’t break the bank, without compromising on quality — something that’s very important to us,” says Sam Hart, CEO of Harts Group, the umbrella restauranteur group behind Barrafina and the upcoming Los Primos.

“I am looking forward to propping myself up at the bar and watching the world go by, as I would in Barcelona.”

The plan is to run the venue for walk-ins only, with classic tapas bar service atop tall stools — just like you get in Spanish cities. And it’s not just for after work.

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There will be breakfast selections, including coffee and churros, and a lunch menu that features bocadillo sandwiches stuffed with chorizo, egg or pork loin.

Los Primos will live at 4 Dirty Lane, on the border of Borough Market. Until just a couple of days ago, it was home to Parillan — itself a Spanish eatery also from the Barrafina team.

By all accounts Los Primos is leaning towards the more fast and casual diner for this latest project. The bar has its own Instagram account, whose first posts were just this week. But we expect to hear more from it soon.

Los Primos is planned to open up this November. And according to the website, it will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 11:30pm.