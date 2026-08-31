World-beating Manchester cocktail bar is coming to London

One of the best bars in Manchester is getting a sister site in London, and it’s due to open this November.

Schofield’s Bar has become one of the UK’s cocktails highlights, and its London offshoot has been announced.

“Schofield’s Bar London will open its doors in November 2026. We will be located in the heart of the capital, in the iconic Seven Dials, Covent Garden,” the team posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of the actual venue itself.

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Joe and Daniel Schofield are the brothers behind this project, which could well come one of the capital’s go-to cocktail spots.

The original Manchester version of the bar currently sits at number five on the Top 50 Cocktail Bars list, with just two London bars ahead of it — Satan’s Whiskers in Bethnal Green and Shoreditch’s Waltz.

One obvious question: what’s so special about Schofield’s Bar?

It’s not a place with a very obvious theme, instead aiming to give us the best version of a classic cocktail bar. Here’s how food blog The Pickled Ginger put it in a review from back in 2021.

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“No fuss. No frills or furbelows. Simply well crafted drinks, attentive service, and a breadth of knowledge that means on a quiet day, I know I’ll be able to chat booze with the staff,” the review reads.

Schofield’s opened in 2021, but already picked up buzz ahead of its opening thanks to the wealth of experience the founder brothers have.

Joe Schofield has won accolades including International Bartender of The Year at the 2018 Spirited Awards and Bartenders’ Bartender from The World’s Top 50 Bars, while Daniel worked at Coupette, and Paris’s Little Red Door.

Their new London bar will have a main basement area with room for up to 50, while 20-30 will fit in the ground floor area. There will also be a terrace with space for up to 20.

Schofield’s Bar London is expected to have a menu fairly similar to that of the original Manchester venue.

“London will have its own personality, but those values will remain at its heart. We want it to feel unmistakably Schofield’s Bar whilst beginning a new chapter in a city we have both called home during our careers.”

Schofield’s Bar Manchester’s menu spans the classics and more original cocktail fare, there’s a short, sharp wine list and beer is served as schooners (2/3s of a pint).

Cocktail prices range from £12.50 to £15.95 in Manchester, but it seems sensible to expect a bit of a London bump when Schofield’s Bar London opens this November. It’s found at 1A Earlham Street, London WC2H 9LL, close to both Covent Garden and Leicester Square Underground stations.