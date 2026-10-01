A crumpet cafe is coming to London next month

Forget cereal cafes — that's so 2015 — we’re moving onto the crumpet cafe. And one is opening in London's Notting Hill next month.

Jones’ Crumpets has been around for almost a decade but is on the cusp of opening its own permanent location.

At present you can order Jones’ Crumpets for pick-up from local market spots in Primrose Hill, Marylebone and Queen’s Park — or for delivery — but this new location will make the beloved crumpets more accessible to many throughout the week.

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For now at least we expect to see similar offerings in-store as those you can pick up at the markets.

Alongside a classic 5-pack of plain crumpets, at £6.50, you can pick up 4-packs of Cheese & Chive, Dark Chocolcate and Double Cheese styles — those two cheeses are cheddar and Parmigianio Reggiano. The focus is clearly on flaour and, unususally, the parmesan crumpets are still vegetarian.

Those 4-packs also cost £6.50 when ordered for pick-up. Alternatively, there’s a 3-pack of oat-based crumpets, available for £4.50.

We can’t guarantee these prices will hold for the actual Jones’ Crumpets cafe, but it serves as a guide. The cafe will operate a seasonal menu, with the staples being two savoury standards, one sweet and a breakfast option.

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It being a cafe, you will also of course be able to pick up a coffee to go with your crumpet, using beans supplied by Allpress.

Jones’ Crumpets was established in 2017 by Ian Endfield, and has since gone on to supply such auspicious places as Ottolenghi’s Rovi and the V&A East Museum’s Cafe Jikoni.

The Jones’ Crumpets Cafe will be found at 44 Golborne Road. It’s set to open some time in October, from 8am to 4pm. For updates, give the Jones' Crumpets Instagram a follow.