Fancy a tasty cheap curry? A top Indian restaurant in London is bringing back 2001 prices this August

London’s The Cinnamon Club is offering a special kind of throwback this August, letting you pay the equivalent of 2001 prices with its special Retro menu.

From 10th to 22nd August, the Cinnamon Club is offering the discounted menu, which reflects the sorts of dishes the restaurant served at its original opening 25 years ago.

This isn’t the first time the Retro menu has popped up. It was offered first in January this year, for two weeks. But apparently this is its last hurrah.

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“This August, The Retro Menu returns to The Cinnamon Club for a final two-week residency, giving guests one last opportunity to experience some of the dishes that helped shape the restaurant’s journey over the past quarter of a century,” says The Cinnamon Club team.

We’re promised “additional dishes and new additions” this time around, and here’s what the restaurant has teased so far for this promotional period:

Sweet potato cake with crisp okra and spiced yoghurt —£5

Home smoked lamb kebabs — £6

Seared calf’s liver with masala mash and spiced onion chutney — £6

Sandalwood‑flavoured tandoori chicken — £6.00

Baby aubergines in pickling spices with curry leaf semolina — £10

Vindaloo of pork chop with pilau rice — £15.50

Pan seared breast of Gressingham duck with sesame tamarind sauce — £16

Steamed mango rice cakes with wild berry sorbet — £6

How different is this to The Cinnamon Club’s main menu, when £15.50 may sound like a fairly normal amount to pay for a main at an Indian restaurant?

The A la Carte menu lists meat mains at around £24-34, so we are looking at a healthy discount here.

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Select cocktails will be offered at £5 a pop too. Bargain.

You can book a table for the 10th-22nd August promo period now, and select the “Retro menu returns” option as part of the booking process.

The Cinnamon Club is found nearby Westminster Abbey on Great Smith Street, which is roughy a 10-minute walk from Westminster Tube station.





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