Some of the finest smash burgers in London are getting a new Soho spot

Smash burger specialist Dumbo is getting a second London restaurant, following its Shoreditch location, which opened in 2025.

Dumbo’s soho spot will live at 37 Berwick Street, and the current plan is to open up shop in September.

“The response to our first London restaurant has been incredible, and opening in Soho feels like a natural next step,” says Dumbo’s Charles Ganem, who co-founded Dumbo with Samuel Nataf.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

That happened all the way back in 2019, in Paris. The idea was to build a more refined kind of fast food burger, in part by smashing the heck out of the patties.

Dumbo’s simple menu includes a cheeseburger, nuggets, veggie burger and twice-cooked fries. And that’s about it on the food front.

The original London site was a big hit on social media, with its layered, thin patties sticking out from the crowd. And from the bun.

London's burger battles

Dumbo’s new site is a 550 square feet space, backed by Shaftesbury Capital. It’s going to have to compete with plenty of other eating options within just a hundreds metres radius, but should have no trouble picking up some buzz early doors.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’ve always had an eye on Soho; we did a collab with fellow lovers of modern American food Rita’s earlier this year, and that only enthused us more to be part of the neighbourhood,” founders Ganem and Nataf said in a statement.

Nearby there’s Fatt Pundit and Grasso, although it’s a little further into the heart of Soho we find Dumbo’s more direct — and hyped — rivals, like Bleecker Burger on Old Compton Street, alongside the ever-reliable Honest Burgers on Meard Street.

But if only a smash burger will do, you’ll have to head to somewhere like Spitalfield’s Junk or Manna in New Oxford Street’s food hall for your fix. Or, of course, Dumbo’s Shoreditch burger shop.

We expect to see Dumbo soho open its doors within the next couple of months. Its Berwick Street location was once home to Tommi’s Burger Joint, which opened in 2017.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



