Celebrated London restaurant Camille is opening a second venue

Camille snuck into the top 20 of this year’s National Restaurant awards, and its team are now set to open a second site.

The first Camille lives within Borough Market, and is a French bistro style establishment that serves top quality foodie-pleasing plates within a short walk’s distance from London Bridge station.

Its next spot will be up in Farringdon.

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57 West Smithfield is the address of the new restaurant, set to open some time later year year in the Autumn. But the angle of approach will be entirely different to that of the first site.

“With strong influence from Elliot’s grandmother, we will delve into old regional British and Irish cooking using ingredients from the Isles. Victorian tradition and celebrating regional cuisine will be at the forefront of this new space,” says the team.

(Image credit: Camille)

The “Elliot” mentioned here is Elliot Hashtroudi, Camille’s head chef.

Hashtroudi is a proponent of “whole carcass” butchery, where as much of the animal as possible is used during cooking. It’s why Camille’s dishes do not shy away from incorporating offal elements.

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You’ll find “snout cassoulet” on the menu of the original Camille, for example.

Hashtroudi’s follow-up restaurant won’t have a finalised menu for a while, we imagine, as it’s currently in the stage of staffing up for the opening.

Camille opened in February 2024 as a partnership between Hashtroudi, Clare Lattin and Tom Hill, who were also behind Soho wine bar and Mediterranean restaurant Ducksoup. It is open to this day.

Before his head chef role at Camille, Hashtroudi worked at “nose to tail” restaurant St. John as a sous chef.

A rising star of the London food scene, we’re keen to see what he gets up to next. And we have a suspicion some offal may still be involved.





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