One London brewery is bringing back 2013 prices to celebrate its 13th birthday

2013 was a wonderful era, with the UK fresh off the highs of the Olympics, same-sex marriage was finally legal, and we had both the Harlem Shake and Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball.

Unlike most people celebrating their 13th birthday, Five Points Brewing Co isn’t pulling out the piñatas but rolling back its prices, specifically to the glorious (and cheaper) days of 2013.

Kicking off from Thursday, 26th March, Five Points Brewing Co is throwing open its doors to everyone (18+) to come down and join the festivities all weekend. Any Londoners gasping for a pint can head down to the Hackney brewery and taproom to get the beers in without crying at their bank balance the following day.

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If the days of 2013 feel so far away you can’t actually remember how much a pint costs, anyone heading down will be shelling out a mere £4.25 for a pint of the amber liquid. That means that you could be only handing over £20 for a round with your mates (if there are just four of you, that is). Given the average pint in London usually costs upwards of £7, that’s nearly a 50% discount.

The party doesn’t stop with cheap pints, across the weekend there will be a Smarty Pints Pub Quiz, Burgers and chips deals for a tenner (from BBQ legends From The Ashes), live music, and Five Points Brewing Co’s resident DJ busting out tunes on Saturday night.

If you’re looking for a chilled night out with your mates that won’t break the bank before payday, then head on Down to The Five Points Taproom & Courtyard at 61 Mare St.





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