Chadwick Boseman’s 2005 play is heading to The Globe next year

You hear “Globe” and you probably think Elizabethan dress, some puffy collard garms, and a good rendition of some Shakespearean tudor verse. But, the two new shows announced in the Globe’s 2026 indoor season are proving your preconceptions wrong… For the most part.

A bit more down your traditional route, the first show announced is The Tempest - something of a Globe staple - but a little more indie drama school than RSC. King of the zeitgeist avant-garde theatre Tim Crouch is taking on the role of Prospero, but in this version, his Prospero along with daughter Miranda, spirits Ariel and Caliban are the only living creatures on the island, and the story of their escape is nothing more than a made-up tale to pass the time. It will be running from January 17th-April 12th.

The second play is a bit of a tone change, as the Globe will be taking on Deep Azure,a 2005 play by the late Chadwick Boseman, known best for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters including several MCU favourites as Black Panther. Azure Blue is a slightly different style to MCU action, and is a poetic Shakespearean-inspired drama that follows a young woman - Azure - whose life spirals out of control after the shooting of her fiancé Deep. It follows her journey as she tries to find the strength to recover. It’s being directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu who directed the huge West End hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

Bookings for the 2026 programme will open on September 30.