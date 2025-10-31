Burger King’s freakiest fan orders are here to haunt your Halloween
Real orders. Real strange. Maybe delicious?
Gather ‘round the campfire, burger fans, because this Halloween, Burger King is summoning its scariest menu creations from the depths of the kitchen. The flame-grilled masters have been digging through their creepiest customer confessions to unearth the weird, the wonderful, and the downright cursed combinations that haunt their grills to this day. Here’s the twist: you can actually order them yourself.
Inspired by genuine fan submissions, Burger King has reanimated three spine-chilling orders for Halloween, proving the burger grillers believe in the “Have It Your Way” slogan.
First up: The Three Cheese Burger, a molten monster stacked high with halloumi fries, chilli cheese bites, and slices of gooey burger cheese. Inspired by one customer’s ghoulie confession, “Guilty for loving a three cheese burger, halloumi fries, chilli cheese bites & some slices of burger cheese ”, this beast is not for the faint of heart and especially not for the lactose intolerant.
Next on the fright list is The Onion Bomb, a five-layer symphony of onion in every form imaginable: fresh, fried, caramelised, pickled, and crispy. It was inspired by a customer whose mate once ordered, “an onion burger with every onion variation available lol.” That’s not a burger, that’s a vegetable explosion with a side of tears and a surefire way to upset your Halloween date.
And finally, we have The Pickle Monster, a minimalist’s fever dream: no cheese, no meat, just buns stacked with enough pickles to scare Dracula himself. The inspiration? “A mate actually did this!! Bun and loads of pickles, so the buns could ‘soak up the pickle juice’.” Terrifying. Yet… somehow, we respect it.
This isn’t some food-based fright fest. Burger King says it’s all about celebrating individuality and the joy of “foodfilment”, that feeling of pure satisfaction when your cravings, however questionable, are finally met. So whether you’re a cheese chaser, onion obsessive, or pickle purist, BK is ready to make your wildest, weirdest burger dreams come true.
The limited-edition Halloween creations will be available to order in selected Burger Kings around the UK and via delivery.
