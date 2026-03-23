This Hackney listening bar is having a limited-run whisky takeover
No bagpipes (we think)
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The idea of a classic Scottish whisky teaming up with a cool hipster East London listening bar feels like the time Nigella teamed up with Greggs – an incredibly incongruous pairing that somehow lays the grounds for something spectacular. Highland whisky makers The Glendronach have partnered with the beloved neighbourhood bar Equal Parts so guests can experience the magical blend of paired music and whisky.
Leaning into the idea of timeless classics, Equal Parts has developed a bespoke cocktail menu that complements the character of The Glendornach 12 Year Old, which has been designed to be paired with the playlist of vinyl selects that showcase how music can heighten the whisky drinking experience. After all, nothing much beats having a delicious drink whilst listening to some proper music.
It’s not the first time The Glendronach has dipped its toes into the world of music, having teamed up with an Emmy award-winning composer, Rob Lewis, creating a new track, Valley of the Brambles, whose score incorporates some of the sounds found within the distillery itself. Not just sticking to traditional, classical music this time, the curated playlist on shuffle at Equal Parts will feature R&B tracks, soul, and trip-hop, amongst others.
Some of the cocktails on offer include: Vanishing Village, Boynsmill Highball, and Cup of Gold, all of which are made with a base of The Glendronach 12 Year Old. Vanishing Village features apricot, chamomile, lemon, and almond, whilst the Boynsmill Highball has apples, pear, lemon verbena, and verjus. Cup of Gold focuses on the blend of Ginger and Honey with a hint of Peat Smoke too, and of course, a neat serve of the whisky’s 12 Year Old is also available.
If it’s not already on your radar, Equal Parts is one of London’s best cocktail bars (ranked 26 in the World’s 50 Best) but without any of the ego or pretention that accolade usually brings. Opening up in 2023, the Hackney joint focuses on classic mixology and uses an ingredient-led approach, which means you’ll probably end up with something not only incredibly delicious but also unlike anything you’ve tried before.
The listening bar experience has been running since early March, wrapping up at the end of the month. It’s running every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6-7pm. You can find Equal Parts at 245 Hackney Road, London, E2 8NA.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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