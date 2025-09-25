Beetlejuice the Musical is headed to London's West End theatres

Tim Burton fans, ready yourselves, as the next instalment of Beetlejuice is landing soon - and it’s an all-singing, all-dancing jazz hands spectacle. Thanks to someone on Shaftesbury Avenue whispering his name three times, Beetlejuice the musical is crossing the pond after a stint on Broadway.

It’s heading to the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026 for a limited run, and it promises to be the time of your afterlife. MJ is out, and the ghost-with-the-most is in, haunting London with a stellar cast and creatives. It opened up in America back in 2019, but it's the first time it will be performing in the UK.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved movie classic, this wildly funny - and weirdly life-affirming – musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice.

Tickets go on sale - aptly - on October 30th, although we’re pretty sure you don’t have to be in fancy dress when you actually buy them. We’re not sure how much tickets will be going for, but we imagine there will be a range depending on which seats you go for. If you’re a diehard fan and want to be the first to hear from the other side, you can sign up for ticketing information and updates via their website.

Full casting is yet to be announced, but the creatives behind it are pretty impressive. It features Scenic Design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and illusions by Michael Weber.

Basically, it’s going to be a right treat, and a good way to keep that spooky season feeling running throughout summer - just with better weather.