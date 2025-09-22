Tron immersive experience is coming to London

Tron: Ares is out in cinemas on October 10th, and ahead of its premiere a lucky bunch of folks in London will get to try out a live Tron immersive experience.

On Thursday October 2nd, The Venue space in Piccadilly Lights will be transformed in celebration of Tron: Ares’s release.

“The experience will blur the lines between the real world and the virtual Grid, offering fans the chance to journey deeper into Tron than ever before,” reads the event’s blurb.

The good news is it’s free to enter. The bad news: tickets have already sold out. But it may be worth checking back at the experience’s Eventbrite page in case of returns.

How much are we actually missing out on here? The most enticing part is there will be an actual Tron lightcycle there, primed for a “one-of-a-kind photo opportunity.”

And to get to it you head through a corridor of LED lights. What else would you expect from Tron?

It doesn’t sound like this Tron: Ares event is going to consume the 6,650 square foot venue in the way, say, an immersive theatre event you might pay £40 per ticket for would. Still, it’s getting a red carpet opening on October 1st, which will feature some of the film’s stars.

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and original Tron star Jeff Bridges.

In a flip of the original film’s plot Tron: Ares sees an AI program leave the digital world to come into the real one for a “dangerous mission.”

Jared Leto plays the corporeal form of that AI, dubbed Ares.

Tron: Ares is the third Tron film. The original came out in 1982, the sequel Tron: Legacy in 2010, directed by Joseph Kosinski who has since gone on to make corkers like Top Gun: Maverick and 2025’s F1.

This new movie is directed by Joachim Rønning, a long-term Disney collaborator whose previous works include Young Woman and the Sea and Malificent: Mistress of Evil.