Kurt Vile announces 2026 London gig: all the details

Kurt Vile has announced a US and European tour that includes the singer’s first London date since 2023.

The KV’s Been Good To Me Tour kicks off on June 16th in Toronto, and runs through to November. But it’s the London date we’re most interested in. Kurt Vile & the Violators will play Troxy on September 9th.

Support comes from Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 10th. There’s no presale period for this one, so consider setting a calendar alert.

Pricing for the tickets is yet to be revealed, but gigs at Troxy tend to cost somewhere in the region of £50.

This concert lands just a week after “saviours of rock” Geese play a two-night run at Troxy. Both nights are long sold out, though.

It will be Kurt Vile’s first London concert since 2013, when Kurt Vile & The Violators played two nights at Koko on June 12th and 13th. Troxy has capacity of around 3100, roughly matching the number of fans two nights at Koko can accommodate.

The tour is in support of Vile’s just-announced new album, Philadelphia’s Been Good to Me. It’s out on May 29th and will be his first in four years, following 2022’s Watch My Moves.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a taste of what to expect, check out his new single, Chance to Bleed. It was released on April 7th.

Kurt Vile - Chance to Bleed (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Other UK dates on the tour include Bristol’s The Crane on September 7th, Brighton’s Chalk on September 8th, Manchester’s The Ritz on September 11th, Birmingham’s Xoyo on September 12th, Glasgow’s SWG3 TV Studio on September 13th, Dublin’s Vicar Street on September 14th and Leed’s Project on September 15th.

Kurt Vile & The Violators are also playing the End of the Road festival, which takes place between September 3rd and 6th at Larmer Tree Gardens.