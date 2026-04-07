A huge Korean food festival is coming to London

You won’t need to rinse your savings or queue at Stansted this early May bank holiday, jump on the tube and head to King’s Cross.

A brand new Korean food festival is landing in London, and it’s shaping up to be one of the tastier things to happen to the capital this year.

Called JUNG, the four-day event is setting up shop at Canopy Market from the 1st of May to the 4th of May, and most importantly, it’s completely free to get in.

This isn’t just another street food link-up chasing TikTok trends. JUNG is built around “Jeong”, a Korean concept centred on warmth, connection and an emotional bond that comes only from sharing food. In other words: come hungry, leave with a full stomach and a bit of a glow.

Behind it is Rollin Lee, widely seen as London’s go-to Korean food voice, teaming up with Market Root, the lot responsible for a string of Korean creator markets that have already been pulling crowds across the city.

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There are 20 food and dessert traders alongside 10 independent Korean brands, covering everything from the classics to the stuff you probably haven’t tried yet. Of course, the classics of kimchi and Korean fried chicken will make an appearance, but the whole point is to go deeper than that. At JUNG, visitors will be able to dive into pancakes, stews, grilled meats and modern spins that show just how broad the cuisine is.

Traders on the bill include Chickenhaus, Hoho London and Hongdae Pocha, a mix that leans as much into comfort food as it does into newer, more experimental ideas.

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If it feels like Korean food has suddenly gone everywhere in London, that’s because it is. Between the rise of K-pop, the cultural knock-on from shows like Squid Game and a wave of standout restaurant openings, the city’s appetite has been building for a while now.

JUNG feels like the natural next step, less about hype, more about showcasing the culture behind the food, and giving smaller brands a platform at the same time.

It runs from noon to 8pm on Friday, with slightly earlier hours across the rest of the weekend, wrapping up on Monday evening. You don't need a ticket, so just turn up at Canopy Market, West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross, N1C 4BH and get stuck in.





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