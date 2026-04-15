Game of Thrones movie gets its title — and it’s all about Aegon the Conqueror

We've known for a while that a Game of Thrones movie was in the works, and now it’s got a title to go with it. Warner Bros. revealed Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, slotting it into a “2027 and beyond” slate in a fairly low-key way for something this big.

Still, the name tells you pretty much everything you need to know. The film will centre on Aegon I Targaryen, aka Aegon the Conqueror, the man who united the Seven Kingdoms, built the Iron Throne and kicked off one of Westeros’ messiest family dynasties. In many ways, this film will explain how the world we've grown to love has taken shape.

If you’ve dipped into George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, you’ll already know the broad strokes: dragons, warfare and a lot of questionable family dynamics, as Aegon rules alongside his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys. Cheerful stuff.

It also confirms that the long-rumoured film will head much further back in the timeline than HBO’s recent spin-offs. While House of the Dragon explores the slow collapse of Targaryen rule, this is about the moment they took power in the first place.

Beau Willimon, best known for House of Cards and Andor, is on writing duties, which suggests the film could lean more into political scheming than pure dragon spectacle. Though, realistically, we all know it will have both.

There’s still plenty we don’t know. No cast, no director confirmed, and no guarantee the title sticks, “working title” tends to do a lot of heavy lifting at this stage. But it does mark a big shift for the franchise, which until now has lived entirely on the small screen.

Warner Bros. clearly isn’t short on ambition either. The film was listed alongside a stacked slate that includes The Batman Part II, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and a handful of sequels and reboots, all aiming for the same post-2027 window.

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The battle for blockbuster dominance is already lining up, and Westeros is officially joining it. For now, this is just a glimpse of what's to come, but it will no doubt enough to get fans excited.





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