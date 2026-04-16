First look at Henry Cavill in the new Highlander reboot has been revealed

Henry Cavill is the chameleon of genres: sure, you might look at him and think ‘ah, romcom’ but the man has been an action-powered baddie in Mission Impossible, an actual superhero as Superman, a member of the sleuthing Sherlock Holmes dynasty, and a live action Witcher to name just a sprinkling of his cinematic smash hits. Now, he’s taking on Highlander – and we’ve officially had a sneak peek.

Shown at CinemaCon – the holy grail of movie news for upcoming blockbusters – Amazon MGM Studios debuted the footage for the upcoming film. Cavill is leading the cast in the titular role, alongside an all-star lineup including Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Siobhan Cullen, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Drew McIntyre, Max Zhang, and Jeremy Irons.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Introducing the footage via video, Cavill explained that they’re “only halfway through production but already feel [we] are creating something truly special.”

The film is a reboot of the original 1986 fantasy flick starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, which was later adapted into a longer TV series called Highlander: The Series, which ran over the 1990s. Chad Stahelski is heading up the film, based on the script by Kerry Williamson and Mike Finch. It follows the story of Connor MacLeod (played by Cavill), a 16th-century Scottish warrior who learns of his immortality and chases his destiny, fighting others like himself. After centuries of wandering the Earth, he must face the final immortal, the cruel and sadistic Kurgan, in an epic confrontation.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the video footage shown from the film at CinemaCon shows Cavill saying: I am Connor MacLeod, who was born in 1518, and I am immortal.” Later, Bautista’s character warns Cavill, “When my sword changes history, you will have a front row seat, Highlander.” Leading Cavill to reply, “All right, if you say so.”

The footage ended with a montage of various characters promising, “There can be only one.”

We don't yet have a set release date for the film, but as it's currently in production, it's expected to release in 2027. The film will be released by Amazon MGM Studios under the United Artists banner.

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