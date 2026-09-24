Have a hankering for fish and chips? There are three London eateries you absolutely need to consider according to the Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year Award team.

The 40-strong long list of potential overall winners across the nation has been revealed, and three of them are in London. Not bad going considering it’s not as if anyone’s pulling fish straight out of the Thames and putting them into the fryer.

First up is Southwark’s Fish! Kitchen, which has been around since 1999. It serves some dishes far outside of the chip shop norm, end even ribeye steak. But on the classic fried fish front you can choose from cod, haddock, halibut, plaice, skate, or hake. You’l pay £24-34 for the meal, which includes chips, mushy peas and tartare sauce.

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Slightly less pricey is Chipping Wharf Fish & Chips, whose meal deals land at just under £20 for a classic cod, haddock or plaice combo. It’s found in Bow, nearby Victoria Park. And you can even get it via delivery services like Uber Eats — although with every second of steam likely to affect the battery crunch we think it’s best experienced fresh out of the fryer.

Our third chippie is the longest-standing and perhaps most traditional of the lot, Harrow’s Skipjacks. It has been around since 1969, and serves kebab shop fare as well as classic fried and grilled fish.

You’ll pay £15.95 for a smaller serving of cod and chips, according to the place’s Just Eat listing. Skipjacks is found in Harrow, not far from the Queensbury tube station.

Big winner to be announced

Top marks all-round for these fish fryers, but it’s not the end of the story of the Takeaway of the Year awards. Not even close.

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These three have made it into the top 40 long list, which will then be whittled down to 20. Then a final ten, revealed in “a couple of months’ time” according to Fry Magazine.

The National Fish & Chip awards will then be held in London on 24th February next year. The Takeaway of the Year final winner will be one of 14 awards revealed at that event.





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