Oasis 'Live 27 tour gets new UK dates as ticket on-sale date approaches — but warn of ticket scams

Oasis have announced an entirely unsurprising expansion of their ‘Live 27 tour, as they warn fans not to get taken in by fraudsters as ticket scams ramp up.

The UK gets two more Knebworth gigs, on 25th and 26th September, adding to the four dates between 11th and 19th September the band had already outed.

There are no new Manchester Etihad Stadium dates — 11 is enough for that 60-odd-thousand venue apparently — but the band have also added a few days to the European leg.

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Munich adds a 6th July date, Rome gets an additional concert on 25th July. And the Paris plans have been moved around thanks to engineering works in the city.

The 24th July show originally announced has been moved to 20th July, which no doubt helped to bring about the new Rome 25th July show.

This brings Oasis’ ‘Live 27 tour to 42 dates. That is one more show than the band performed as part of the ‘Live 25 tour — 41 — which is no doubt a deliberate move to let the Gallaghers say it’s an even bigger event.

Oasis 'Live 27 Ticket Details

The bad news: while there are new dates, you still need to have signed up for a code to be in with a chance of picking up general sale tickets.

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UK date tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, 25th September, with additional tranches available the following two days too. The date and time you get access to is specified on the invite code fans should have received by now. Registration ended a week ago on 17th September.

There will of course be plenty of opportunities for the fast-fingered among you to get a resale ticket after the fact. This is also the peak time for fans to get targeted by scams.

The band has posted on its social media warning about these scams, focusing on anyone who has been emailed a code that does not come from the official oasis@openstageit.com email.

“Any codes that are offered for sale are fraudulent and will not enable you to buy tickets,” the band warns. It’s also clearly a scam if you end up directed anywhere but Ticketmaster, where the tour tickets will be sold later this week.

The 2025 tour’s ticket sale was absolute chaos, and the hope is the more broken-up ticket process will avoid that this time around. Ticket prices are expected to land between £71.50 and £266.60 including fees.





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