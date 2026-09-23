Beats 360 headphones revealed with colourful custom cushions and 32-hour battery life

Beats has unveiled its new flagship over-ear headphones, and there’s a rather neat trick that sets them apart from the competition: you can swap out the ear cushions and headband to change their look and feel.

The new Beats 360 are the first Beats headphones to feature interchangeable cushion kits, allowing owners to customise their headphones according to their style, activity, or just moods and whims.

(Image credit: Beats)

They launch in four core colours – Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky – with matching performance knit cushions included. Additional cushion kits are available in (deep breath) Performance Knit in Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt, while UltraPlush versions come in Black and Cloud.

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The customisation is more than just cosmetic though. Performance Knit cushions use memory foam wrapped in breathable knit and are designed with exercise and stability in mind, while the UltraPlush versions use engineered leather for longer, more comfortable listening sessions.

(Image credit: Beats 360)

Beats says the 360 deliver its best sound and comfort yet, with a new acoustic platform and custom drivers designed specifically for the headphones. Active Noise Cancellation is also claimed to deliver up to a very-specific '1.75 times' more total noise cancellation than the existing Beats Studio Pro, while Transparency mode lets outside sound back in when required.

There’s also Adaptive EQ, personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Dolby Atmos support, making the 360 suitable for everything from listening to your playlists to settling in for a lengthy podcasts or film.

Gym ready

They’re built for life beyond the sofa, too. Beats 360 are the brand’s first over-ear headphones with an IPX4 sweat and water-resistance rating, while the fold-flat design and included ripstop fabric case make them easier to chuck into a bag.

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Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours, with ANC and personalised Spatial Audio enabled, while a five-minute Fast Fuel charge provides up to an hour of playback.

Beats 360 are available to order now for £299.95, with in-store availability from 24th September. Cushion kits normally cost £49.95, although UK customers can currently pick them up for £9.95 as part of a limited introductory offer.





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