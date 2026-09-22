Shoreditch is getting a huge new crazy golf venue which is entirely 80s horror film themed

Crazy golf can sometimes be a little of a disappointment as the only crazy part of it is the price or the queues or the amount of times you miss the hole on the supposedly ‘easy’ course. However, a new course opening up in Shoreditch is set to remedy this, being a completely bonkers take on a standard crazy golf circuit, entirely decked out in 80s Americana with a horror film twist.

Called Ted’s Crazy Golf, the east London spot is set to open up at the end of October, just in time with spooky season’s big day. If the name sounds somewhat familiar it might be because Ted has another venue, although this one is a tad further away in Oxford and only opened up last month. Both the Oxford venue and the upcoming London one have taken over from former Junkyard Golf outposts. Aloso both of Ted’s courses are downright extra, drenched in old-school Americana props, paying homage to cult film favourites and serving up a good dose of proper comedy horror.

Luckily we already have an idea of what house of horrors treats we’re in for at the new spot. Ted's “twisted world” will see visitors take on two fun and creepy 9-hole crazy golf courses. The expansive location will be completely littered with a whole host of crazy creatures like gargoyles, vampire robots and jumping jack in the boxes and plenty more spooky sights. Those won’t be the only ghoulish things to gawp at; the first course is called Bad Bones which will take players through a gothic graveyard. The other course is called Toy Bites and according to Ted’s, it’s ‘part toyshop, part vampire nightmare’. Whilst the first course will feature huge Venus fly traps, snakes, zombies and more, the latter will be packed with mutated toys and scary scenes that will feel straight out of a horror-comedy flick.

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(Image credit: Ted's Crazy Golf)

If all that sporting (well, more like gaming), works up a thirst, you’ll be able to head to the aptly named Deadbeat Diner, a Ted-ian twist on a retro American joint. You’ll be able to stock up on pizzas, hot dogs, milkshakes, ice blasts, coke floats, themed cocktails, and a bar well stocked enough to help get rid of any jitters.

Co-founder Larissa Houghton said: ‘Bringing Ted’s to London was always something we wanted to do, but we knew that if we were going to do it, we had to go big. We want people to walk through the doors and immediately feel like they’ve left London behind and stepped into another world. It’s weird, nostalgic, funny, a little bit creepy and completely immersive. There really isn’t anything quite like Ted’s Crazy Golf and we can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been creating.’

(Image credit: Ted's Crazy Golf)

Whilst the course opens up at the end of October, bookings will open up on 22nd September. Whilst ticket prices haven't been confirmed yet, judging by the Oxford ones, it will cost around £12.50 for 9 holes, and £21.50 18 holes.





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