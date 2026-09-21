9 international menu items are coming to London McDonald's restaurants this week

From this week, new items will start appearing on McDonald’s menus across the country thanks to the World Menu Heist.

Less dramatic than it sounds, this involves a fistful of McDonald's picks from other countries coming to our local Maccies — including ones from Germany, Canada and China.

There are nine of these international interlopers, and all will arrive in UK McDonald’s locations from 22nd September.

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Before you get too excited, there are just two mains.

First up is the Big Rösti from Germany, a beef burger with a potato rosti layer alongside bacon, cheese and both baconnaise and cheese sauces.

Or from Canada there’s the Maple & Cheddar Chicken, a crispy chicken burger given a Canadian twist with mustard maple sauce and citrus mayo.

Both of these will be available until 19th October.

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Here’s the full list of World Menu Heist items, and how much you can expect to pay at a typical McDonald’s.

Big Rösti (Germany) - £6.99

Maple & Cheddar Chicken (Canada) - £7.29

Mac and Cheese Triangles (UAE) - £2.89

Paprika McShaker Fries (The Netherlands) - £2.29

S’mores McFlurry (Canada) - £2.69

Szechuan sauce (China) - 70p

Guava x Sprite (India) - £2.39

Chicken and Egg McMuffin (Australia) - £4.39

Chicken and Bacon McMuffin (Australia) - £4.59

This World Menu Heist promotion also took place last year, bringing us treats like the Pineapple McSpicy from Australia, Garlic & Black Pepper nuggets from Japan and the Choco Caramel Pie from Indonesia.

Only one of this year’s picks is a returning hero, the Mac and Cheese Triangles from UAE, which McDonald’s describes as “crispy golden triangles of macaroni pasta filled with a rich cheddar cheese sauce and served with a classic Tomato Ketchup dip.”

Not exactly exotic, but we wouldn’t say no to a serving.

In other McDonald’s news, Shoreditch had a rather unusual pop-up at the end of last week, called The Counter. The idea is you’d be able to prepare and press your own burger patty, in a marketing scheme designed to promote that McDonald’s burgers are indeed made of beef. However, it was only open on 18th and 19th September.

Thankfully the World Menu Heist isn’t quite as fleeting, with items available until at least 19th October — and many well into November.





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