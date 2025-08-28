Thunderbolts* is finally on Disney+

If you passed on seeing Thunderbolts in cinemas, deciding to catch it on streaming instead, today’s your day. Thunderbolts has arrived on Disney+.

Feels like we’ve been waiting longer for this one? We kinda haven’t. Thunderbolts landed on the streamer 118 days, or three months and 26 days, after its official cinema release date (not including those pesky previews).

The film is a perfect weekend watch, providing big-budget thrills and action minus the worst excesses of the MCU.

The Thunderbolts are an unlikely team of superheroes, including former Avengers ally Bucky Barnes, who earlier in the MCU was one of the key secondary antagonists. They aren’t your regular old superheroes.

Cast members include David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

We don’t want to give away any major plot spoilers here, but on release Thunderbolts was praised for how it handles mental health themes with a relatively sensitive touch. You wouldn’t have expected that from the earlier eras of the MCU, right?

Loads of critics also brought out the well-worn reviewer’s chestnut, saying Thunderbolts represented a return to form for Marvel.

It’s not without a few issues in its latter stages, but is a thoroughly enjoyable watch — especially if you don’t hit the play button expecting a film as vital as Avengers: Endgame felt in 2019.

Thunderbolts didn’t quite have quite as strong a reception at the box office as it did with critics. The film went on to make $382 million worldwide, from a $180 production budget, before marketing costs.

That means it didn’t quite reach Captain America: Brave New World’s numbers ($415 million). But given its title doesn’t feature one of the big names in Marvel? That’s not too bad a result.

No Thundertbolts 2 film has been confirmed as yet, but the team members are expected to feature in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers.

Thunderbolts’s director Jake Schreier, meanwhile, is heading off to helm the reboot of the X-Men series. Early reports suggests that film could land in 2028.