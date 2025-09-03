Is Marvel finally ready to reveal Blade? New trailer suggests vampire is ready for his MCU debut
Marvel's coolest hero arrives in style
This year has been a ride for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Harrison Ford joining as Red Hulk and Charlie Cox back as Daredevil, and Marvel’s first family finally getting their own film. But the latest animated offering, Marvel Zombies, is truly pushing the boundaries of "things you've never seen before." It's not just the gore-soaked, R-rated trailer that has us talking; it's the revelation that a certain daywalking vampire hunter might finally be stepping into the spotlight.
Of course, we mean Blade, who was first teased years ago at the end of The Eternals. The new trailer for Marvel Zombies gives us a glimpse of Moon Knight variant Blade Knight dismembering Ghost and even an undead Namor, but the real kicker is the distinctly Mahershala Ali-esque animation style for the character. While Todd Williams voices Blade in the series (not Ali, as his MCU debut is still pending), it's hard not to connect the dots. Could this be Marvel's playful way of easing us into the eventual live-action arrival of the long-anticipated vampire slayer?
Marvel Zombies promises to be a bonkers experience, picking up the narrative thread from What If...?'s first season, where we were left on an Infinity Stone-hunting, zombified Thanos cliffhanger. The four-part limited series, debuting on the 24th of September on Disney+, has a more mature tone than most Marvel projects, and if the trailer is anything to go by, this might just be Marvel’s goriest project yet. There’s a sequence towards the end of the trailer below that shows Spider-Man ripping off multiple Zombie heads in a move that doesn’t feel very Friendly Neighbourhood at all.
The voice cast is a veritable who's who of MCU stars, reprising their live-action roles. There’s Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy Chen, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.
While Marvel Studios has (mercifully) slowed down its release schedule, Marvel Zombies is hitting screens soon, just in time for Halloween. Adapted from the cult-favorite Marvel Comics series and a spinoff of the 2021 What If...? episode, this miniseries is part of the MCU's Phase Six. The What If...? episode gave us the delightful (and horrifying) origin of the zombie plague, starting with Hank Pym rescuing a zombified Janet from the quantum realm.
So, while we wait for the official live-action Blade film (and Mahershala Ali's proper MCU debut), Marvel Zombies offers a wonderfully violent, utterly over-the-top, and potentially very telling sneak peek at the vampire hunter in action. It's not quite the Blade we've been waiting for, but it's a good tease. With the character recently added to Marvel Rivals and a Blade game on the way from Dishonoured developers Arkane Studios, now is the perfect time to ride the character’s popularity and finally introduce him to the MCU.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Kaitlin Olsen’s quick-talking crime-fighting series is officially back for another season
It really has potential
-
Thunderbolts* is finally on Disney+
Stream away
-
The most underrated Star Wars TV show is making a comeback
Back one brick at a time
-
Johnny Depp may return for another Pirates of the Caribbean film
A controversial swashbuckler
-
Alien: Earth cast on the ‘unrelentingly fascinating’ Xenomorph, brand new species, and why now is the right time for the first-ever Alien series
Exclusive We chat to the cast and creators of the first-ever Alien TV series, which dares to ask the question: what if the Xenomorph made it to Earth?
-
Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shows off a whole load of spidey suit
… and not much else
-
All Eyes are on Marvel's new animated Wakanda series
Wakanda Forever
-
The 8 Fantastic Four comics you need to read before the movie
Get ready for the bigscreen reboot with these fantastic stories