Disney+ subscription price is going up — and it's a big jump

Disney is fuelling the fires of the cost of living crisis with another jump to its Disney+ subscription prices.

So far we in the UK haven’t been hit quite as hard as our counterparts over in the US, though it's still a substantial rise.

The annual subscription to Disney+ will leap from £89.90 to £99.90, for the Standard tier subscription. This change will reportedly come into effect from September 29th, so you have a few days to sign up for another 12 months and avoid the £10 in additional costs.

We haven’t yet heard of bumps to the monthly subscription or to the premium tier price. But a recent jump in US pricing gives a clue as to what might be coming.

Over there, the standard monthly tier will rise by $2, the Premium one by $3, with the change coming into effect on October 21st.

66.6% jump since launch

Back when Disney+ launched in the UK in March 2020, the service cost £59.99 a year. Rising to £99.90, that's a 66.6% price increase since launch. AKA the number of the beast. Since then, of course, Disney has also spent billions making Star Wars and Marvel movies and TV shows that have made many of us right royally sick of both franchises. And Alien: Earth, which we kinda love, admittedly.

In that same time, the cost of the top Netflix subscription has risen from £9.99 a month, in early 2019, or £11.99 in 2020, to £18.99 a month today.

In 2024, Disney head Bob Iger said the company planned to make fewer shows and movies, and to instead “focus more on quality.”

This was of course a reaction to the relative failure of the strategy of aggressively milking Marvel and Star Wars. Aside from the odd aberration — Deadpool & Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 — Marvel movies just aren’t bringing in the box office numbers they used to.

In more recent days, headlines have circulated suggestions Disney has lost $4 billion in value after the Jimmy Kimmel show was pulled off air in the US, after stockholders reacted to subscribers saying they would dump their Disney subscriptions. Disney owns ABC, the network that makes Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

According to Snopes, while that $4 billion was initially an overestimation of the losses, the valuation of the company would actually fall by $6.4 billion over the days following Kimmel’s sacking. That show has since been reinstated.