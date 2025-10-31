The Shining is returning to theatres for its first-ever IMAX release - 45 years after its initial release

It’s just not Halloween without a good scary movie. And the gods of cinema clearly agree, as Stanley Kubrick's classic horror film The Shining is returning to theatres for an IMAX special release.

This will be the first time the film will be presented in IMAX format, and it will be landing, erm, just a tad later than Halloween on 12th December.

A new trailer has dropped showing some of the Stephen King adaptation’s most iconic scenes, including the two girls in the hallway and, of course, Jack Nicholson’s Here’s Johnny! Whilst you can find a screening of The Shining in most cinemas in cities across the UK, especially around Autumn, this will be the first fresh screening of the film in a new form since its release back in November 1980.

Starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers, the film follows aspiring novelist and recovering alcoholic Nicholson descending into insanity, who takes a job as a winter caretaker for a mountain resort hotel with his wife (Duvall) and clairvoyant son. Even though it had rather mixed reviews at the time - famously being nominated at the 1st Golden Raspberry Awards - it has since been deemed a certified classic and one of the best horror films of all time.

If you're a big Kubrick or Shining fan, this will be the perfect treat to bring back that Halloween feeling in December, or if you're a new fan, to watch it in seriously high-def glory. You can head to the IMAX website to find showing information and all the details.





