The mysterious Lost nightclub is returning to London

In 2025 a mysterious nightclub popped up in central London, at the site of a former Odeon cinema. It only lasted eight months but appears to be set to return.

We’re talking about Lost, which shut up shop in May 2026 after its lease ran out.

Now, both an Instagram account and website for the returning Lost club have popped up, with a pretty enigmatic message. Well, aside from clearly spelling out the plan is to open in November.

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“we have uncovered a city within a city. a 24 hour district in the heart of London. we want to build it with you. no phones. no line up. november 2026,” reads the site.

“missed you. see you soon.”

That’s it. That’s the entire Lost website content for now, aside from a link inviting you to join the “lost list” mailing list, which will no doubt keep you informed on where Lost will actually live. And when its opening date will land.

But where could this “24 hour district” be? There are relatively few legit 24-hour venues in the capital — let alone a mini city’s worth of them.

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If, like most folks, you never got to visit Lost first time around, it was not like your average club.

No phones allowed, you couldn’t buy tickets beforehand online and there was no traditional advertising. Phones get locked up in a bag while you’re there, totally changing the vibe of the dance floor.

But, yeah, that does mean if you lose your friends, there’s a good chance you might struggle to find them again.

It’s worth having a watch of dj_theot’s review of the experience from last year.

He talks about how some of the Odeon’s old screening rooms were still used as chillout zones, projecting films onto the wall.

We’re probably not going to get exactly the same thing this time around. But if you want something a little different from London’s club scene, Lost is one to keep bookmarked.