Casio's new G-Shock watches include a £67,000 beauty and a £200 rugged beast

Get a load of this. You may think of the humble Casio G-Shock as the respectable digital watch you can buy without spending a fortune, but the MRG-D5000 from the Blue Rose collection costs a whopping £67,000.

A high price doesn’t earn you a memorable name, apparently.

Only 20 of these watches are being made. And while it may look much like a G-Shock, just very very blue, it’s a bit special. A lot special.

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The MRG-D5000’s bezel and upper casing is blue sapphire crystal, made of parts that lock into one another for peak structural rigidity and strength. It’s a chunky 16.45mm thick and only 20 of these blue wonders are being made.

It delivers unusually good 200m water resistance, as well as solar charging.

Around the back we get a Grade 5 Titanium plate, while the front lettering used 24-carat gold as part of the detailing process. It’s a mad watch that will surely go down in Casio history as a collector’s aspiration piece — each of the 20 watches is also hand-assembled in Casio’s Yamagata lab.

If, like us, you have no chance of ever affording such a dazzling watch, check out the new G-Shock Mudman GDG-B100 instead.

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(Image credit: Casio)

It costs £200 rather than £67k, and shares some of the same features (and more), if none of the same bragging rights.

We get a MIP LCD screen with red backlight, and a chunky built-up case for baked-in screen protection.

It’s also packed with far more fitness features than you might guess. The G-Shock Mudman GDG-B100 has Bluetooth, a lap timer with dedicated button and fitness watch-style motion sensors.

It can also hook up to your phone and use its GPS to check the distance estimates from the watch itself, for more accurate fitness watch-like stats.

These two are actually just a couple from a whole series of watches Casio has announced. But which would you rather wear?