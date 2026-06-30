The Globe Theatre has unveiled its 20206/27 – including one rarely performed Shakespeare play

To be or not to be? That’s the question about a lot of London’s cultural venues thanks to the current climate (cough cough: cossie livs). Luckily, there are a few institutions which have been steadily going since 1600 and are pretty firm fixtures across the infamous city skyline. We’re talking, of course, about Shakespeare’s gorgeous Globe Theatre, which is far from extinction, and after a bumper summer with a sprinkle of midnight matinees, its 2026/7 winter programme has been officially unveiled.

If you think The Globe is just Shakespeare, then think again. In addition to the Tudor Ruffs and verse, The Globe has some pretty exciting shows on its docket across its winter theatre season. If you’re not au fait with the theatre’s modus operandi, then you might be picturing shivering your way through a two-three hour play in the glorious but chilly open-air space.e However, between October and March, the outdoor theatre at the Globe shuts, and it’s the intimate, indoor Sam Wanamaker Playhouse which plays host to the season’s shows.

The winter season is a nice mix of traditional Shakespearean plays, as well as a couple of newer ones. The season is kicking off with a big hitter; Julius Caesar is heading to the stage at the beginning of November and running until 14th February – who said an early modern masterpiece about democracy under attack isn’t a romantic Valentine’s Day plan? The production is set to be directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins, who theatre buffs may remember as the guy responsible for the Measure for Measure performance that used a set entirely constructed from sex dolls. So, it probably won’t be your average Julius Caesar, but a more provocative spin on the beloved history play.

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Next up is a new piece from playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker called The Animals Come To The Table, which will be running from December 11th until January 24th. The play is a subversive piece which follows a surreal world where animals put humanity on trial. Its run at Sam Wanamaker will be the play’s world premiere.

Another recognisable name making a comeback is Chekov’s play The Seagull, which has seen many famous adaptations over the years, and is now heading over to The Globe. Running from 15th January until 10th April, this rendition of The Seagull will see Caroline Steinbeis and Rory Mullarkey return to the Globe as director and translator. The duo previously wowed audiences with a stellar (and by that we mean five stars from everyone) production of Three Sisters, also at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Rounding off the season in true Globe style is another Shakespeare classic. King John will be heading to the stage from February 20th until April 11th. If you’ve heard the words “Shakespeare Play” and “King John” and are scratching your head a little, that might be because this particular play is one of Shakespeare’s least performed works – even the Globe points out it’s a “rarely performed masterpiece”. In fact, even The Globe hasn’t staged this play much, just the one performance back in 2015 at the traditional open-air stage. The play follows – unsurprisingly – King John, who ascends to England’s throne after England’s most beloved monarch, Richard the Lionheart, dies. Desperate to carve out an identity of his own to escape the shadow of his adored older brother, King John must step into the role he claims the right to and attempt to rule his England.

Driven to prove himself, his rule brings chaos, turbulence and power struggles across nations as he demonstrates he’ll go to any lengths to keep the crown and maintain control.

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Olivier-nominated director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart will be making her directorial debut at The Globe with this production, which is already looking like one to remember.

Tickets will be on sale for the general public on 14th July, with the usual £5 and £10 standing tickets available – if you’re quick, that is. You can browse the full lineup and details for each performance over at The Globe’s website.





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