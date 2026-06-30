Get ready for London Heatwave: The Sequel, as sweltering temperatures return to the capital this weekend

Just as London has started to cool off after a record-breaking week of heat, it looks like the capital is about to do it all over again.

Forecasters are predicting another heatwave could arrive this weekend, with temperatures climbing back to 28C on Saturday before potentially staying there, or climbing even higher, for the next 10 days.

According to BBC Weather, London is currently predicted to see highs of between 28 degrees and 32 degrees every day through to the end of its current outlook on the 13th of July. If those hold, the capital would comfortably meet the official definition of a heatwave, which is three consecutive days of temperatures reaching at least 28 degrees.

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Of course, long-range forecasts can shift (hopefully), but it's not just the BBC expecting another blast of hot weather. The Met Office is also pointing towards a return to hotter conditions across southern England as we head into July. It seems unlikely both are wrong, but we'll have to wait and see.

It comes barely a week after the UK recorded its hottest June day on record. The Met Office has now confirmed a provisional high of 37.7 degrees was recorded in Norfolk, beating the previous June record of 35.6 degrees, which had stood since 1976.

Last week's heatwave caused widespread disruption across the country. Schools closed, train services were cancelled, hospitals declared critical incidents, and Kent introduced a hosepipe ban as water demand surged. Scientists also warned that heatwaves of this intensity have become far more likely because of human-driven climate change.

(Image credit: Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

For Londoners, the soaring temperatures can be even tougher than elsewhere in the UK. As we recently explained, the capital's dense buildings, lack of green space in some areas and the urban heat island effect mean the city often stays hotter for longer, particularly overnight. If you're wondering why London always seems to feel several degrees warmer than everywhere else, we've broken down exactly why in our guide to why Londoners are more at risk in hot weather than the rest of the UK.

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If you struggled through last week's heat, it might also be worth thinking beyond another desk fan. We've also been testing gadgets designed specifically for hot weather, including Sony's surprisingly brilliant Reon Pocket Pro wearable air conditioner, which sits underneath your shirt and helps keep your body temperature in check during scorching commutes.

Whether this second heatwave lasts the full 10 days remains to be seen, but one thing seems certain: don't pack away the shorts, refillable water bottle, SPF or your handheld fan just yet. Summer isn't finished with London.





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