New James Bond could be youngest ever and follow First Light's lead, as 'favourite' actor emerges

Whoever lands the role of the next James Bond won't just have to fill some very expensive shoes. They could also end up rewriting one of the franchise's oldest unwritten rules.

Since the 60s, Bond has almost always been played by an older actor in his 30s or 40s, someone more distinguished and refined. Daniel Craig bucked that trend slightly by being a bit more rugged, but ultimately he still fit the usual age profile. Even the youngest 007, Sean Connery, was already 32 when he first introduced the world to shaken martinis and licence-to-kill charm.

Now, though, the latest rumours suggest Amazon MGM could be ready to go in a very different direction. According to industry chatter, 23-year-old British actor Louis Partridge has emerged as a genuine contender to become the next Bond. Better known for starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes before popping up in Argylle and House of Guinness, which is conveniently written by Steven Knight, who is also penning Amazon’s reboot.

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Partridge wasn't even part of the Bond conversation a few months ago. That changed when Variety reported in April that Partridge was genuinely "in contention" for the role, rather than simply being another name added to bookmakers' lists.

Fast forward a couple of months, and it's beginning to look a bit more plausible. The actor has rapidly climbed the betting odds and now sits among the favourites to inherit the Aston Martin. This will no doubt be helped by the recent success of the James Bond game 007 First Light, which also opts for a younger, less polished take on the spy.

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When Variety caught up with him recently, Partridge didn't exactly pour cold water on the speculation either. "No, no. Not yet, at least. But that's something to keep in mind."

If he did get the nod, it would be a genuine Bond first. At 23, he'd be almost a decade younger than Connery was when he debuted as 007, while Daniel Craig was 38, Pierce Brosnan was 42, and Roger Moore was 45 when they first stepped into the tux.

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It's a move that would make plenty of business sense, too. A younger Bond could potentially front the franchise for 15 years or more before another reboot becomes necessary, giving Amazon plenty of mileage from its biggest blockbuster spy.

Of course, this is still Bond, where rumours spread fast as anticipation continues to build for who will don the tux in Denis Villeneuve’s take on the character. Amazon MGM hasn't confirmed anything, and Partridge remains one of several names linked to the role alongside Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Regé-Jean Page and Jacob Elordi.





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