A new pub entirely devoted to wellness is heading to London this month – and the drinks are all free

If there’s one thing that’s been firmly established about Gen Z, it’s that they ain’t drinking. And that they’re lazy, refusing to work, and putting the rest of the country in economic fragility, if you’re reading right-wing news sites, that is. Here to meet the needs of the nation, Holland and Barrett is opening a London boozer with a twist – a healthy twist that is, swapping traditional pints for pull-ups.

Taking the phrase ‘watering hole’ quite literally, the first-of-its-kind pub will be helping Londoners recharge with electrolytes on tap, for once getting punters to leave the pub more hydrated than they arrived. Called The Wellness Tap, the pub is heading to Clerkenwell in July, helping to provide a restorative alternative to your weekday rager.

Just because it’s a wellness pub doesn’t mean it won’t be recognisable as a good old drinkers' den. Visitors can enjoy free drinks and snacks with pints of electrolytes whilst DJ sets, pub quizzes, and expert-led talks keep them entertained across the evening. The interactive pub quizzes will be taking place throughout the day, with the talks happening at lunchtime (1.15pm) and early evening (6pm). There is even the chance to walk away with some luxurious wellness prizes too, which will put your round of shots at your local to shame.

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The only catch is that the pub itself is only staying in the capital for two days, on 9th and 10th July. It's combining Brits’ love of going to the pub with the equally big love of not having a hangover at work and having to smile through Linda’s constant small talk and pungent egg sandwich the following day. The idea is that Londoners can power through that summer slump when your social calendar is packed, but FOMO keeps you RSVP-ing to more and more social events.

You will need to book tickets for a spot at the pub (Covid flashbacks much?), but tickets are free; it’s just to secure you and your mates a guaranteed spot. After all, we all know how packed a pub can get.

You can book tickets here .





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