London is getting a new record store, and it’s inside a music venue
Record shopping and a DJ set for afters
Bar and music venue Old Street Records will get its own record store next month.
It may already sound like a record shop, but London's Old Street Records is calling on vinyl seller Cigarette Records to supply the wares for its in-house record shop. You can see what’s in store from 18th July, when the store opens.
It will offer around 5000 discs on day one, with plans to double the catalogue in time, with a collection that covers “disco, funk, soul, reggae, house, garage, jungle, rock and beyond.”
“Everything I do comes back to one idea: music with feeling. Record shops are about discovery, conversation and community as much as they are about the records themselves. This collaboration with Old Street Records just makes sense,” says Owain Jones, Cigarette Records founder.
Cigarette Records has existed in one form or another since 2013, and has previously had physical locations in Beckenham Place Park and Catford Mews — and recently opened up at 37 Deptford High Street, back in February 2026.
Old Street Records ordinarily opens its doors from 5pm most days, but the record store will see that brought forward drastically. It will open from 12-6pm Wednesday to Sunday, “throughout the summer,” before the venue takes on its usual identity as a place to see live music and late night DJ sets.
The bar is also playing host to World Cup match screenings.
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On the day of the record store’s opening, 18th July, there’s an an unusual early doors DAYSESH event scheduled too. It starts at 4pm, with sets from DJ Batman, Dan Grey, DJ P and Kengo San taking the music on through to 2am.
Other upcoming events include Davinia Duo playing a set on 30th June and an Off The Record singer-songwriter night on 13th July.
- Bringing back the Barfly: Frank Turner and the Camden venue’s new owners on the importance of London’s grassroots music scene
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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