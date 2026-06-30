Snoopy takes to the skies in BALL's charming new limited-edition watch

Snoopy has starred on everything from NASA mission patches to trainers, but now the world's most famous beagle is taking to the skies on a luxury watch.

Swiss-American watchmaker BALL has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with Peanuts, creating a limited-edition timepiece inspired by Snoopy's legendary World War I Flying Ace persona. Called the Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace, the watch launches in mid-August and is limited to just 410 pieces worldwide, with a £2,510 price tag.

Rather than simply sticking Snoopy on the dial and calling it a day, BALL has gone all in on the character. The 9 o'clock sub-dial features the Flying Ace piloting his doghouse-turned-biplane, complete with aviator goggles, scarf and helmet. At the same time, Woodstock cleverly doubles as the tip of the running seconds hand.

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The rest of the watch leans into BALL's reputation for rugged engineering. Fourteen self-powered micro gas tubes are built into the hour markers and hands, meaning the dial glows continuously in the dark without needing to be charged by sunlight or artificial light.

Inside sits BALL's manual-winding RR2102 movement, a deliberate nod to the hand-wound watches worn by pilots during the First World War. Every morning you'll need to wind it yourself using the oversized onion-style crown, adding a satisfying bit of old-school ritual.

Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace - YouTube Watch On

Despite measuring a sizeable 46mm across, BALL says the relatively slim 12.35mm stainless-steel case and riveted calf-leather strap keep it comfortable on the wrist. Flip it over, and you'll find a sapphire crystal caseback revealing the movement, alongside another illustration of Snoopy in full Flying Ace uniform.

Beyond the cartoon charm, the watch is surprisingly capable too. It's shock-resistant to 5,000Gs, anti-magnetic, water-resistant to 100 metres and built with the sort of durability BALL has become known for since the company was founded in 1891.

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The collaboration also marks a milestone for Peanuts. Snoopy first appeared in Charles M. Schulz's comic strip on the 4th of October 1950, with the Flying Ace later becoming one of the character's most beloved alter egos as he imagined dogfights against the infamous Red Baron from atop his kennel.

With only 410 examples being produced, don't expect this one to hang around for long. Between the playful design, genuine watchmaking pedigree and the enduring popularity of Snoopy, this feels destined to become a collector's piece almost as soon as it lands on the 4th of October.





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