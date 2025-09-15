The Emmys 2025 Winners: A big night for Netflix and Apple TV
It's Adolescence vs The Studio
The 2025 Emmys took place on September 14th in Los Angeles. While host Nate Bargatze’s gags didn’t set the place alight, it was a great night for both Netflix and Apple.
Two shows claimed a huge chunk of the awards categories' wins: Netflix’s Adolescence and The Studio from the Apple TV stable.
Apple’s wins were bolstered by additional gongs for critic faves Severance and Slow Horses.
And, sure, HBO’s brand new The Pitt picked up awards in a few categories too. Annoyingly, those in the UK can’t watch that critically lauded show just yet.
The Studio came away with four awards, Adolescence a barnstorming six awards, while The Pitt took home three awards, including Best Drama Series.
Adolescence's Owen Cooper broke a record too, as the youngest person to win in a male acting category at just 15 years old.
Also notable, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the best Talk series award, following the show’s cancellation in July. That move was attributed by some to Trump’s dislike of the show amid a move by CBS and parent company Paramount to curry favour with the President.
The show will still be on air until May 2026.
Here’s the list of all the Emmys 2025 award winners:
- Best Drama Series: The Pitt
- Lead actor in a drama series: Noah Wyle for The Pitt
- Best limited or anthology series: Adolescence
- Talk series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Lead actor in a limited or anthology series: Stephen Graham for Adolescence
- Lead actress in a limited or anthology series: Christian Milioti for The Penguin
- Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series: Erin Doherty for Adolescence
- Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Variety special: SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
- Writing for a comedy series: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez for The Studio
- Writing for a limited or anthology series: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham for Adolescence
- Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series: Owen Cooper for Adolescence
- Writing for a drama series: Dan Gilroy for Andor
- Scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Directing for a drama series: Adam Randall for Slow Horses
- Directing for a limited or anthology series: Philip Barantini for Adolescence
- Directing for a comedy series: Seth Rogen for The Studio
- Supporting actor in a comedy series: Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere
- Reality competition program: The Traitors
- Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Einbiner for Hacks
- Lead actress in a drama series: Britt Lower for Severance
- Supporting actor in a drama series: Trammel Tillman for Severance
- Supporting actress in a drama series: Katherina LaNasa for The Pitt
- Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart for Hacks
- Lead actor in a comedy series: Seth Rogen for The Studio
