The Emmys 2025 Winners: A big night for Netflix and Apple TV



The 2025 Emmys took place on September 14th in Los Angeles. While host Nate Bargatze’s gags didn’t set the place alight, it was a great night for both Netflix and Apple.

Two shows claimed a huge chunk of the awards categories' wins: Netflix’s Adolescence and The Studio from the Apple TV stable.

Apple’s wins were bolstered by additional gongs for critic faves Severance and Slow Horses.

And, sure, HBO’s brand new The Pitt picked up awards in a few categories too. Annoyingly, those in the UK can’t watch that critically lauded show just yet.

The Studio came away with four awards, Adolescence a barnstorming six awards, while The Pitt took home three awards, including Best Drama Series.

Adolescence's Owen Cooper broke a record too, as the youngest person to win in a male acting category at just 15 years old.

Also notable, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the best Talk series award, following the show’s cancellation in July. That move was attributed by some to Trump’s dislike of the show amid a move by CBS and parent company Paramount to curry favour with the President.

The show will still be on air until May 2026.

Here’s the list of all the Emmys 2025 award winners: