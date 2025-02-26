Don't expect a Penguin series 2 -- not with Colin Farrell at least

It may have been one of the best TV shows of last year, but don’t hold your breath for The Penguin series 2.

Colin Farrell's turn as Oswald Cobblepot in 2022's The Batman gave birth to a TV spin-off that became an unlikely huge success, earning Farrell plenty of awards since release.

The spin-off show, which aired on Now TV and HBO from through September and October 2024, was so popular that it had fans clamouring for more, and now Farrell has spoken out regarding any chance of his return to the role.

At the SAG awards, Variety asked Farrell about his future in The Penguin role, and it turns out he’s in no rush to get back into that make-up chair.

"I don't want it. I don't not want it," he told Variety.

Farrell continued, "We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I'm in no rush.

"I have no deep desire to do it. Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves' cinematic universe and it's a good idea, I'm open to it. But it's not something concerning me."

When will we see The Penguin again?

Although a second season isn't on the horizon, it's still not been ruled out, so there is hope for the small screen return of the iconic villain. But we do know Farrell will reprise the role in the upcoming The Batman sequel, with Robert Pattinson returning as the titular character.

The Batman: Part II is set to release in 2027 but will not be part of James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe, so this will continue to be a separate story with Matt Reeves at the helm.