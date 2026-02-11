Mike Flanagan is officially going back for more Stephen King with new film, The Mist
Mike Flanagan is no stranger to a Stephen King novel – and we’re not talking in the sense that your dodgy Hinge date probably did when you asked about what they read and the only genre of books is anything penned by the horror writer. Having adapted King’s sci-fi fantasy Life of Chuck for the big screen last year, Flanagan is heading back for more.
According to Deadline, Warner Bros is reuniting the two frequent collaborators on a new adaptation of The Mist – King’s acclaimed 1980s novella.
Flanagan is set to pen and direct the screenplay, producing through Red Room alongside Tyler Thompson, Gary Barber and Chris Stone. Alexandra Magistro is also on board as an executive producer.
For those not au fait with the story, The Mist follows a small town in Maine when it’s consumed by a thick mysterious fog from which creatures emerge to attack the townspeople. A group of survivors congregate in a local grocery store to plan. And, as per most of King’s novels, anarchy and societal recordings creates unlikely heroes and monsters out of the people you think you know. Expect mob mentality, empowered unhinged extremists, and people who become just as dangerous and threatening as the creatures outside.
If it sounds familiar, that might be because this isn’t the novella’s first adaptation, having been a film first in 2007, then a TV series in 2017. As well as Life of Chuck, Flanagan has also been at the helm of several other King adaptations including Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, as well as a new adaptation of King’s first published novel, Carrie.
