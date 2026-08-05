"It's the best you're going to get on set": Ted Lasso's new S4 stars Faye Marsay, Abbie Hern, and Jude Mack go offside

Ted Lasso is the show that launched a thousand previously disinterested parties into being able to confidently say they enjoy football. Sure, we had to skirt around the fiction versus non fiction bit, but the heartwarming, Emmy-nominated show has proved that there is far more to the sport than dives, penalties, and questionable chants.

Set around the world of the fictional team AFC Richmond, it looked as though Ted Lasso had come to a natural ending point with season three: the men’s team had won a hard earned victory, Ted was heading back to the US, Trent Crimm had wrapped up his manuscript, and Keeley’s PR company was back up and running thanks to angel (and bestie) investor Rebecca. Everything was tied up with a bow, except for one thing — a mock press release reading “AFC Richmond: Women’s team” courtesy of Keely.

Luckily for fans, Sukedis and Waddingham fought for another season, picking up on the story of the women’s team for a new batch of episodes that sees Ted “taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.” Season four now kicks off on Apple TV on August 5th.

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Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

So what else is new? As well as Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds joining the coaching side of the cast, we also have a whole new team of players, including Faye Marsay, Abbie Hern, and Jude Mack who play vivacious Lizzie, hard-core Gemma, and ambitious Boots.

We sat down with the trio ahead of season four’s release to find out what it was like joining the cast, the relief to be in tracksuits over tights and corsets, and their (okay, our) plans for a Sport Relief x Ted Lasso special.