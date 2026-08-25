Sold out musical adaptation of Pride proves so popular, it's getting a big-sized theatre upgrade

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times – talking here of course about big adaptations of beloved books. Think Where the Crawdads Sing (best), The Golden Compass (worst). Also equally applicable when it comes to film-to-stage adaptations: Mean Girls, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Matilda – all great and beloved.

Then you’ve got Cats. The less said here the better.

However, one recent production which has landed very much on the side of 'best' is the National Theatre run of Pride, an adaptation of the 2014 film of the same name.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

Pride recounts the real life story of the unlikely solidarity and friendship between the gay community and the striking miners during the '84 and '85 strikes. Screenwriter Stephen Beresford and director Matthew Warchus have reunited for the musical, bringing the same heart, fabulous writing, and immaculate direction with them.

The original film boasted a bucketload of National Treasures as well as biiiig names, including George MacKay, Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Jessica Gunning. The against the odds, community-championing, utterly joyous flick was a big hit on release, and its musical adaptation has received a similar reception. After a short run in National Theatre’s intimate Dorfman Theatre, it’s heading to the Bridge Theatre in November.

(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

The production was sold out for ages during its early days at the NT, so the news of the transfer isn’t exactly a surprise. The Dorfman Theatre is the smallest auditorium within the National Theatre, holding a maximum of 450 viewers, and historically acts as a flexible space where new productions (especially musicals) can have more of a trial run as they find their feet, before heading to a larger, established venue. Not that Pride really needed a trial run though, receiving rave reviews from critics.

Pride will start its run at Bridge Theatre on 12th November, taking over from its current show The Oresteia. It looks as though the production will have another limited run though, wrapping up in May 2027 as Chris Pine’s Ivanov will be taking over for the end of July

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Current cast members Samuel Barnett, Matthew Durkan, Gillian Elisa, Chris Jenkins, Darren Lawrence, Kirsty Malpass, Madeleine Morgan, Sarah Pugh, Caroline Sheen, Courtney Stapleton and Matthew Woodyatt will return. Interestingly, this suggests that the rest of the roles – including the leading role of Mark Ashton – will be recast.

Tickets go on sale on 2nd September, and from the looks of things you’ll be able to book for the whole run from November 12th until May 8th.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



