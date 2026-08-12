SNL UK was a bigger success than anyone expected much to the delight and smugness of Brits everywhere. Showcasing an incredible lineup of fresh, young comedians, SNL UK proved critics (ahem, sceptics) wrong as season one kicked off with an incredible line up of hosts and musical guests from SNL royalty Tina Fey to Mission Impossible alumnae Hannah Waddingham. Now it's officially back for a second season – and we don’t have long to wait.

Following the hit inaugural season, the live comedy show will return to Sky and NOW on Saturday nights in September with brand new episodes and a fresh season of unpredictable must-watch scenes. Plus, additional shows for 2027 have already been confirmed to be in the works.

A brand new trailer was released today teasing the new series which will kick off on 12th September. There was also news for fans who are desperate to watch the show, as Sky confirmed the public ticket ballot will open on 14th August.

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Saturday Night Live UK. 12 September. | SNL UK - YouTube Watch On

All 11 members of the original cast will be returning for the new series, so you can expect to see: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young back on your screens.

Broadcast live each week, the series will once again welcome a different celebrity host and musical guest for every episode, alongside topical sketches, live music performances and a British take on the iconic Weekend Update segment. Ania Magliano and Paddy Young's iteration of the Weekend Update was a big highlight for UK audiences, along with plenty of iconic moments from Jack Shep's Princess Diana to an unhappily domesticated Super Mario and Princess Peach.

The first six episodes have been confirmed, kicking off weekly from 12th September until 24th October. However an extension is kinda expected already given the first series was initially planned for a six week run but extended to 8 episodes.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get some hosts and guest names confirmed too.

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