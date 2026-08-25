Freddie Mercury’s most spectacular Queen outfits are heading to London's V&A in a new free exhibition

The 80s provided us with plenty of iconic things – shell suits, leg warmers, neon... everything. Really, we sort of peaked with 80s culture. Smack bang in the middle of all the colourful goings on was Freddie Mercury who graced stages with his enchanting presence, sequinned leotards, and absolute rockstar flamboyance. Now his glorious garms are heading to London’s V&A.

Eight of the singer’s spectacular outfits are set to go on display at the V&A South Kensington from October 24th, all part of the celebrations on what would be his 80th birthday. To make the celebrations even better, the exhibition will be free to visit.

Called Freddie Mercury | Splendid Things, the exhibition has been curated by the V&A and Mary Austin – a close friend and former fiancee of Mercury. The exhibition’s name comes from a remark he made in 1978, where he said ‘I like to be surrounded by splendid things. I want to lead a Victorian life surrounded by exquisite clutter.’

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Whilst the Queen singer might be best known for his yellow leather jacket, other unforgettable fits include flowing kimonos, a banana hat crown, slinky dresses, chequered jumpsuits, and whatever that red eye covered singlet was.

(Image credit: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Presented as a walkthrough trail at the museum, it celebrates Mercury’s career through costumes and accessories worn in some of the most memorable music videos and performances of modern times. The trail will walk visitors through Freddie’s career, from his early days performing at small, student venues, to some of his biggest gigs and solo performances. On the trail you’ll find six different stops each complete with a full Freddie 'fit alongside a theatrical installation – think lights, sets, sound – which will help bring each look to life.

(Image credit: Denis O’Regan via V&A)

Obviously, all the outfits Freddie wore were pretty dazzling, but luckily we do know which ones will be included as part of the exhibition. The outfits include the Mercury Wing catsuit he wore for the Night At the Opera tour and Bohemian Rhapsody music video, and that regal fit – complete with the opulent crown and cloak – he wore on the Magic tour and during his final stage appearance with Queen at Knebworth in 1986. What’s an outfit without accessories? Incomplete, quite frankly. Which is probably why there will be an array of accessories from the star’s personal collection alongside the outfits.

Freddie Mercury | Splendid Things will be on at the V&A South Kensington from 24th October 2026 to 17th January 2027.

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