Karen Gillan is officially set to join the cast of Shrinking season four

Hit TV show Shrinking has done anything but when it comes to infamy, audience, and levels of joy, it has delivered over its three seasons. It’s set to do the opposite of its namesake once again, as Hollywood star Karen Gillan joins the cast for season four.

The Apple TV+ comedy drama follows Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who decides to become more actively involved in his patients’ lives, and by actively involved, we mean he breaks all ethical rules by telling his patients what they actually need to hear, rather than sticking to the whole therapist M.O of understanding nodding. The show co-stars Harrison Ford as Dr Paul Rhoades, Jimmy’s somewhat blunt mentor who is battling Parkinsons. So far, the show has been a huge hit, scooping up three Golden Globe nominations and eight Emmys so far.

According to Variety, Scottish actor and star of Guardians of the Galaxy Karen Gillan will be joining the show’s fourth season in a recurring role, although the exact details of her character is yet to be confirmed. It also looks as though season four will feature a significant time jump, catapulting the characters into a completely new storyline.

Latest Videos From

Shrinking — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The show also stars Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Brett Goldstein (who also co-created the show), Michael Urie, Like Tennie, and Cobie Smulders. Season three wrapped pretty conclusively, with almost all of the main characters getting ready for new chapters; Alice, Jimmy’s daughter, heads off to college, Gaby proposes, and Jimmy and Paul reconcile after an argument.

Gillan has played the Marvel character Nebula in three Guardians Of The Galaxy films, two Avengers movies, and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. She also starred in the rebooted Jumanji films as Martha / Ruby Roundhouse, and will appear opposite Henry Cavill in the forthcoming remake of Highlander.

Shrinking season 4 is currently in the works, with an expected premiere date around early-to-mid 2027. And in happy news, despite concerns that some of the cast members might not come back after season 3, co-creator Bill Lawrence says the full ensemble is returning—even Harrison Ford.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



