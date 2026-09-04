The 25 most anticipated films at the 70th BFI London Film Festival
The hot tickets and hidden gems to look forward to at the 70th edition of LFF this October
Hells yeah, it’s the start of cinema’s ‘school year’. The BFI London Film Festival turns 70 this year and for the 2026 edition, it’s back, at the Royal Festival Hall, in London cinemas and around the UK, from 7th to 18th October.
First up, the crucial dates: tickets go on general sale on 17th September, with BFI Patrons getting first dibs for screenings on 9th September and BFI Members following a day later on 10th September. Extra tickets are released a week before the fest on 1st October and most films get two or three screenings throughout the 12-day window.
Next, our pro tips: be flexible with your schedule as daytime screenings are less in-demand. Make friends with a BFI Member if you aren’t already one. Outside the buzzy must-see critical darlings and awards contenders, take a risk on a debut or international title you know nothing about. Oh, and if your screening’s at the main venue, give yourself plenty of time to get to the right doors.
The full programme is now live so you can start checking dates, times and making your wishlist. Here’s our 25 most-anticipated LFF picks across must-see films, British directors, big stars, Oscar contenders and elite auteurs. See ya in the digital ticket scrum.
Five Can't-Miss Films
1. Artificial
- Director: Luca Guadagnino
- Cast: Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov
Amazon MGM Studios might be too scaredy to release Artificial, Luca Guadagnino’s film about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, but the London Film Festival is bold enough to screen it at a Gala, after the heroes at Neon picked it up. Let’s goooo. Andrew Garfield is playing ChatGPT tech boss Altman, alongside Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Anora’s break-out Yura Borisov as co-founder and chief scientific officer Ilya Sutskever. Described alternately as ‘bleak’ and ‘a comedy’, it sounds from early chatter that Artificial’s plot focuses on the drama around the firing and re-hiring of Altman in late 2023. Can’t wait.
In cinemas TBC
2. Fjord
- Director: Cristian Mungiu
- Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Lisa Carlehed
Acclaimed Romanian film-maker Cristian Mungiu’s social drama Fjord won the top Palme D’Or prize at Cannes this year. Set to be a crunchy debate-worthy release, the story revolves around an evangelical couple who move to Norway and encounter friction with their new liberal neighbours around the way they are bringing up their children. Renate Reinsve, known for her work with Joachim Trier, is a phenomenal talent and Sebastian Stan is on an incredible run of choosing - and executing on - fascinating roles (A Different Man, an Oscar nom for The Apprentice) parallel to his MCU work. All of which makes the Fjord Gala screening a smoking-hot LFF ticket before it’s out with Picturehouse in the UK in November.
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In cinemas 13th November
3. Ray Gunn
- Director: Brad Bird
- Voice Cast: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits
If you don’t know Brad Bird’s name, he’s probably made you tear up at least once. The legend behind The Iron Giant, The Incredibles and Ratatouille has made a sci-fi neo-noir animation that’s coming to Netflix at the end of the year. Ray Gunn is a world premiere at London Film Festival: exciting. And unlike much of current-era Pixar, Bird’s is an original story, with influences including old Bogie and Bacall flicks, The B-52s and comic book series The Spirit. Sam Rockwell plays Raymond Gunn, the last human private eye in a hybrid alien-human world, with ScarJo as femme fatale Venus Nova, Tom Waits as an alien plus Patton Oswalt and Kathyrn Hunter on the voice cast. For grown-ups then.
On Netflix 18th December
4. Behemoth!
- Director: Tony Gilroy
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor
Tony Gilroy, the genius behind Michael Clayton, the Bourne films and, most recently, Andor is bringing his new Searchlight pic set in the world of LA’s classical music and film scoring scene to London. Pedro Pascal is portraying a renowned cellist, with a stacked supporting cast including Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor and Will Arnett and the elegant trailer suggests more than a little Tár-style disorientation, which is music to our ears. Even more intriguingly, Gilroy enlisted the help of no less than nine composers, including greats James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri and Michael Giaccino, to create Behemoth!’s all-important score. Art about making art from a master? We are seated.
In cinemas 4th December
5. La Bola Negra
- Directors: Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
- Cast: Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González
La Bola Negra is right up there with the autumn films we’re most hyped for. It’s an ambitious two and a half hour epic that blends queer romance, 1930s wartime drama and the legacy of poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca, with mutli-stranded timelines which move from the past to the present. The images we’ve seen so far look genuinely knock-out stunning, the work of Spanish co-directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. The central performances are from Spanish singer-songwriter Guitarricadelafuente (Álvaro Lafuente Calvo), Carlos González and Miguel Bernardeau, with supporting roles for Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close. Catch it on a cinema screen.
In cinemas 6th November, on Netflix 2nd December
Films By British Directors You Need To See
6. Rogue Trooper
- Director: Duncan Jones
- Voice Cast: Aneurin Barnard, Matt Berry, Hayley Atwell
Duncan Jones’ long-awaited 2000AD adaptation appears to be finally ready. There’s even a quick spicy teaser of this slice of sci-fi that’s now out. The film-maker behind Moon and Source Code first announced he was writing and developing a Rogue Trooper film way back in 2018. We trust that he’s got the vision to guide this particular dystopia to the big screen and the thoroughly British voice cast, around Aneurin Barnard as the titular sole-survivor-super-soldier, is impeccable. Deep breath: Matt Berry, Hayley Atwell, Jack Lowden, Diane Morgan, Reece Shearsmith, Peter Serafinowicz and honorary Brit Jermaine Clement.
In cinemas TBC
7. Ink
- Director: Danny Boyle
- Cast: Jack O’Connell, Guy Pearce, Claire Foy
Just premiered at Venice, Danny Boyle’s latest, Ink, has a lot going for it. Based on the 2017 play by the terrific playwright James Graham, the film is a late ‘60s period piece charting the origin story of the tabloid The Sun, one of the most influential newspapers of modern times. Guy Pearce plays the devil, pardon us, Rupert Murdoch; Claire Foy plays a fictional reporter named Jules Davis and we’re well chuffed to see Jack O’Connell get a meaty role as Yorkshireman and Sun editor Larry Lamb. Listen, any behind-the-scenes journalism drama with a talented director and cast has us sold but from everything we’ve seen so far, this one looks to be a high-energy, can’t-miss-it kinda deal.
In cinemas 7th January 2027
8. Tender Loving Care
- Director: Mike Leigh
- Cast: Kate O’Flynn, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson
In what might be his cinematic swan song, due to his ongoing ill health, the legendary British director Mike Leigh has once again worked with his partner Marion Bailey. Here she’s appearing alongside her daughter Alice Bailey Johnson and Northern actress Kate O’Flynn, whose CV includes all manner of stage roles as well as the recent cult Apple TV hit Widow’s Bay. Tender Loving Care follows two friends Amy and Rosie, living in London and both working within child protection and social services; then Amy’s father, played by Paul Jesson, begins to show signs of dementia. Could be a beaut.
In cinemas 12th February 2027
9. Elsinore
- Director: Simon Stone
- Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper
Simon Stone is a name more often found on the lips of London theatre-heads who’ve seen his work at the National or Bridge Theatres, than cinephiles. But the Aussie director has been building up a filmography too, including The Dig and The Woman in Cabin 10. His next project is suitably theatre-themed, though. Elsinore is an account of the late Scottish actor Ian Charleson’s final performances of Hamlet at the National, when he was seriously ill from AIDs. Andrew Scott is portraying Charleson; he has both the sensitivity and intensity to do a part like this justice; he’s joined by Olivia Colman and Billie Piper, who worked with Stone on his Yerma for the Young Vic. (Elsinore is the setting).
In cinemas 29th January 2027
10. Prima Facie
- Director: Susanna White
- Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Ings, Simon Russell Beale
Wicked witch Cynthia Erivo is taking on the lead role in Prima Facie, the film version of Suzie Miller’s hit one-woman play of the same name. On the West End and Broadway, it was Jodie Comer who took on the role of Tessa Ensler, a barrister who specialises in defending men accused of sexual assault, and this stage treatment was an asbolute sensation. Miller herself has adapted the material and expanded the cast of characters for Susanna White’s upcoming film and we’re fascinated to see how the intensity translates to the screen.
In cinemas 13th November
11. A Long Winter
- Director: Andrew Haigh
- Cast: Fred Hechinger, Kit Connor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Brit director Andrew Haigh, whose work you might know from his films Weekend and 45 Years, has written and directed a treatment of a short story/novella by Irish novelist Colm Tóibín. Published just last year, A Long Winter follows a father and son who must survive harsh conditions high up in the mountains of the Pyrenees after the woman of the house leaves and does not return. Fred Hechinger is Mike, the son, Caitríona Balfe, his mother and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach his father with Kit Connor - soon to be Cyclops in the MCU - as Mike’s brother Tommy, who is away fighting in the Korean War of the early 1950s.
In cinemas TBC
12. 7 Miles Out
- Director: Carol Morley
- Cast: Lucy Halliday, Aidan Gillen, Gemma Whelan
One of the hidden gems playing in the London Film Festival’s Official Competition is Carol Morley’s 7 Miles Out. The film is based on the director’s part-autobiographical 2015 novel covering the coming-of-age of her protagonist Ann amongst the new-wave punk scenes in Stockport and Manchester in the 1970s and 80s. Ann is trying to make sense of her father’s suicide when she was eleven alongside puberty and discovering herself. The teaser clip, full of dry Northern humour, shows her as a teen, hanging out with friends, being skint and obsessing over Tony Wilson and Factory Records. One to seek out.
In cinemas TBC
Big Stars
13. The Debut
- Director: Jesse Eisenberg
- Cast: Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey
Jesse Eisenberg is back and his new release with A24, The Debut, could not be more different from his gentle, lovely film A Real Pain in 2024. For a long time described only as ‘Untitled Jesse Eisenberg Comedy Musical’, or words to that effect, The Debut sees acting heavyweights Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti go toe-to-toe as Mona, an introvert who unexpectedly auditions for a local am-dram musical and Jerry, its director and “the biggest name in New Jersey community theatre.” Eisenberg has written the music and lyrics himself - a bold choice - and, you know what, we trust everyone involved “to shine” in what appears to be a weird and wacky project with a lot of heart.
In cinemas 15th January 2027
14. Paper Tiger
- Director: James Gray
- Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller
A favourite American director amongst European cinephiles, Paper Tiger is the new film from James Gray (We Own The Night, Ad Astra, The Lost City of Z). With crime thrills, Adam Driver at full intensity and Scarlett Johansson doing an accent, it’s ticking a lot of boxes. Set in the suburbs of 1980s Queens, Driver and Miles Teller play two brothers, Gary and Irwin Pearl, a former cop and an engineer. They end up getting mixed up with the Russian mafia and the fallout puts the whole family at risk. This will be a couple notches above the by-numbers crime thrillers on streaming services in terms of quality, that’s for sure.
In cinemas TBC
15. Wild Horse Nine
- Director: Martin McDonagh
- Cast: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi
More funny business, this time from Martin McDonagh and if you’re familiar with his back catalogue, Wild Horse Nine looks more in the vein of an In Bruges than a Banshees of Inisherin or a Three Billboards. Dynamite cast, too. Sam Rockwell and John fucking Malkovich - yessss - play Lee and Chris, two quippy CIA agents sent to Easter Island just before Pinochet’s 1973 coup overthrowing the socialist coalition government in Chile. Steve Buscemi’s their bureau boss, Parker Posey’s Lee’s wife, War’s on the soundtrack, there’s a bunch of 70s style and swagger, the dialogue is dialogue-ing. Strap. Us. In.
In cinemas 6th November
16. I Love Boosters
- Director: Boots Riley
- Cast: Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Demi Moore
Any project by Boots Riley will always be on our most-anticipated list because you simply cannot possibly guess what this guy will do next. Riley is a rapper, record producer and the writer-director behind the wild, absurdist film Sorry To Bother You and the wild, absurdist TV series I Am Virgo. Actually, one thing’s guaranteed: this guy does not like late stage capitalism! I Love Boosters, with Neon, is his colourful, maximalist comedy take on high fashion, with Keke Palmer and Naomi Ackie playing two members of the ‘Velvet Gang’ of boosters/thieves of Demi Moore’s Christie Smith designer stores. LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter and Don Cheadle are all here having fun too. It’s TIME to get LOOSE.
In cinemas 30th October
17. Bunker
- Director: Florian Zeller
- Cast: Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Paul Dano
Florian Zeller’s Bunker is still something of a question mark, but this one has the potential to be great. Real-life couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem play Sofia, a publisher and Miguel, an architect in this psychological thriller focused on their marriage from the French playwright and director of The Father and The Son. Another solid late-stage-capitalism premise here: Paul Dano plays Andrew, a tech billionaire who commissions Miguel to design him a luxury bunker, leading to an “unsettling moral puzzle” between the husband and wife. One of the titles you can see four months ahead of its wide UK release at the fest.
In cinemas 19th February 2027
Oscar Contenders
18. Club Kid
- Director: Jordan Firstman
- Cast: Jordan Firstman, Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne
We first encountered Jordan Firstman as the charmingly rude Charlie in Rachel Sennott’s underrated bratcom I Love LA. His debut as a writer-director, Club Kid, was snapped up by A24 out of this year’s Cannes in May and it looks set to be a shoo-in for a Best Original Screenplay nod come awards season. Here, Firstman plays an NYC party promoter named Peter who discovers out-of-the-blue that he has a ten-year-old son named Arlo. Early reviews suggest that the film blends cooler-than-thou underground scene-y vibes with a perhaps more surprising undercurrent of sweetness. Diego Calva and model Cara Delevingne round out the cast.
In cinemas TBC
19. Fatherland
- Director: Pawel Pawlikowski
- Cast: Sandra Hüller, Hanns Zischler, August Diehl
It’s Sandra Hüller’s year. You know, she played the brusque bureaucrat lady who sang Sign o’ The Times karaoke in Project Hail Mary. She’s also one of the finest actresses of her generation and Fatherland is the first of two of her titles at this year’s LFF. Polish film-maker Pawel Pawlikowski has such a distinctive eye and is best known for his two arresting black-and-white films, Ida, which won him an Oscar in 2013, and the gorgeous Cold War in 2018. In Fatherland, a Mubi release, he takes on the German literary colossus Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler), specifically a trip he made in 1949, with his daughter Erika (Hüller), from the US to both West and East Germany to receive two Goethe Prizes. The question: which side is he on, Stalin or Mickey Mouse?
In cinemas 23rd October
20. Wildwood
- Director: Travis Knight
- Voice Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan
Another animation world premiere for London comes in the form of Wildwood from Laika, the studio which made Coraline and Kubo and The Two Strings. The Portland-set story, based on a 2011 novel by Colin Meloy, follows teen Prue and her sidekick buddy Curtis as they search a magical forest, full of fantasy animals, to find Prue’s missing baby brother Mac. Directed by Laika CEO Travis Knight (who also helmed this year’s underrated Masters of The Universe), Wildwood is set to be the longest stop-motion animated film ever produced, featuring hundreds of puppets and sets. We can’t think of a finer way to turn our noses up at soulless AI slop than to luxuriate in a “hand-crafted” fairy tale like this.
In cinemas 23rd October
21. 14th
- Director: Ava DuVernay
- Cast: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Stacey Abrams, Hasan Piker
Ava DuVernay is once again teaming up with Netflix for a documentary on one amendment of the US Constitution, after the success of her doc 13th in 2016, looking at the systemic mass incarceration of African Americans and its roots in slavery. This new doc focuses on the Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868 during Reconstruction, which guaranteed birthright citizenship, equal protection under the law for all citizens and fair legal procedures, together with shifting powers from states to the federal government. Featuring politicians like AOC and Stacey Abrams, 14th could not be more timely and important, with President Trump’s recent attempts to overturn birthright citizenship rejected by the US Supreme Court in June.
In cinemas 27th November, on Netflix 4th December
Elite Auteurs
22. Possible Love
- Director: Lee Chang-dong
- Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong
South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong returns to the international festival circuit following quite an absence since Burning, his 2018 thriller starring Steven Yuen and based on a Murakami short story. Possible Love, coming to this year’s edition of LFF, is an intimate four-hander centring on two married couples, one a laid-off worker Ho-seok and his wife Mi-Ok, the other Ye-ji, a documentary film-maker, interested in Ho-seok as a subject, and her husband Sang Woo. You might recognise Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji - she played the snooty wife superbly in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.
In cinemas 23rd October, on Netflix 6th November
23. I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
- Director: Clio Barnard
- Cast: Anthony Boyle, Joe Cole, Lola Petticrew
A bunch of mates, dancing and dicking about in the pub, shouting the words to The Streets’ Don’t Mug Yourself: that’s the scene in the clip put out by Curzon of Clio Barnard’s latest film I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning. Written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh (who co-wrote recent indie fave Ish), and based on the 2024 novel by Kieran Goddard, ISBFLL follows five working-class childhood friends from Birmingham. It’s getting a lot of early praise from the festival circuit and that’s no surprise — Barnard is known for both her documentary and feature film work and directed the wonderful Ali & Ava in 2021. The young cast includes Anthony Boyle (Say Nothing, House of Guinness), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) and Lola Petticrew (Trespasses) with Darryl McCormack in the mix too.
In cinemas 4th December
24. Josephine
- Director: Beth de Araújo
- Cast: Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan
Brazilian-American director Beth de Araújo’s second feature, Josephine, was the stand-out at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, winning both the Grand Jury and Audience prizes. It’s tough subject matter: an eight-year-old girl, Josephine — played by child actor Mason Reeves, widely praised for her performance — witnesses an assault in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Her parents, Claire (Gemma Chan) and Damien (Channing Tatum) have to deal with the impact of the incident on their daughter and the subsequent interactions with the criminal justice system.
In cinemas 20th November
25. Look Back
- Director: Hirokai Kore-eda
- Cast: Natsuki Deguchi, Aju Makita, Masaki Suda
Japanese film-maker Hirokai Kore-eda is also gracing LFF with Look Back, his latest film, actually one of two releases this year alongside Sheep In The Box. If you’re not familiar with his back catalogue, 2018’s Shoplifters is a great way-in to his sensibilities. Look Back follows two girls, extroverted and popular Fujino and introverted ‘shut-in’ Kyomoto who bond over their passion for drawing yonkoma manga comics. Fittingly, this story is actually based on a manga itself, a one-shot from Tatsuki Fujimoto published a few years ago which also received an anime treatment. Don’t miss this one.
In cinemas TBC
BFI London Film Festival: More Ones To Watch
- Godzilla Minus Zero: Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel to the fantastic kaiju flick Godzilla Minus One.
- Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother: Bassam Tariq’s hitman thriller starring Mahershala Ali, John Cho and Giancarlo Esposito.
- Everytime: Sandra Wollner’s film about a family grappling with grief in Tenerife won the Un Certain Regard prize at this year’s Cannes and has been picked up by BFI Distribution for a 2027 release.
- Coward: A gay WWI romance set in the Belgian trenches from auteur Lukas Dhont and Mubi.
- Minotaur: This is a Russian remake of French film The Unfaithful Wife from Mubi and director Andrey Zvyagintsev (Leviathan).
- Gentle Monster: Léa Seydoux is garnering raves for her performance in this drama from director Marie Kreutzer (Corsage).
- The Blood Countess: Isabelle Huppert in camp/cult-mode in Ulrike Ottinger’s vampire comedy? Yes.
- The Beloved: Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s story of a film director father who casts his estranged daughter, with Javier Bardem in the lead role.
- Rose: The other Sandra Hüller/Mubi picture at the fest, a monochrome period piece from Markus Schleinzer exploring gender in the 17th century German countryside.
- Wicker: You know, the one where Olivia Colman ****’s a wicker man played by Alexander Skarsgård! From directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson.
- All Of A Sudden: A welcome return from Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi who gave us 2021’s exquisite Drive My Car.
- Clarissa: Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway is transported to Nigeria by directors Arie and Chuko Esiri, starring Sophie Okenedo.
- Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! This looks unique - Rinko Kikuchi stars as a Tokyo ballroom dancer in this film from Josef Kubota Wladyka.
- Lemonade: Barry Keoghan plays a social worker in Kim Bartley’s debut Irish drama about a young man leaving the care system.
- The Idiot(s): Well, this looks fun from Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert. Aimee Lou Wood and Johnny Flynn star as Anna and Fyodor Dostoevsky.
- Sweet Milk Lake: A BFI Flare special presentation, Harvey Zielinkski’s film follows a young trans man’s homecoming.
- Ketticé (Giovanni Tortorici): An Italian coming-of-age story set in 2000s Palermo with Monica Bellucci as Giulio’s mother and Luca Guadagnino producing.
- Klara & The Sun (Taika Waititi): The Kazuo Ishiguro adaptation with Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, from Waititi who is hit-and-miss these days.
- Being Heumann (Siân Heder): From the director of Coda, a biopic of disability rights activist Judith Heumann, played here by Ruth Madeley, with Mark Ruffalo supporting.
BFI London Film Festival: Documentaries, Shorts, Restorations and TV Series
- DOC: Once Upon A Time in Harlem (William Greaves and David Greaves)
- DOC: The History of Concrete (John Wilson)
- DOC: Making Marie Antoinette (Eleanor Coppola)
- DOC: Imperium (Sergei Loznitsa)
- DOC: Queer Edward II (Theo Rollason)
- DOC: Tutu (Sam Pollard)
- DOC: Rebellion (Ken Fero, Tariq Mehmood)
- DOC: The Story of Documentary Film: The 1990s (Mark Cousins)
- RESTORATION: Ken Russell’s The Devils (1971)
- RESTORATION: Gone To Earth (1950) (Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger)
- RESTORATION: La Dérive (1964) (Paula Delsol)
- SHORT: Paper Plane (Saoirse Ronan)
- SHORT: Date Night (Tanya Reynolds)
- TV: VisionQuest (Terry Matalas with Paul Bettany, James Spader)
- TV: The Trip To The Northern Lights (Michael Winterbottom with Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon)
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Sophie Charara is a freelance tech and culture journalist. Sophie is a former associate editor of WIRED, and former associate editor at Wareable and The Ambient.
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