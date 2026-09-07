Fwends! The Inbetweeners officially returning for new Netflix film

Briefcase wankers, bus wankers and everyone in between! Netflix has announced that production has officially begun on The Inbetweeners 3, bringing Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas back together as the hapless Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland and Simon Cooper.

The long-rumoured third film will mark the latest chapter in one of Britain's most-loved comedy franchises. Creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris will once again write and direct, returning to the teen characters — now in their adult lives — first introduced on Channel 4 in 2008.

The Inbetweeners 3 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There's no shortage of questions about what becoming fully-fledged adults has done to four characters who barely seemed equipped to handle adolescence. A teaser revealing the foursome back in their iconic mismatched motor is all we've got to go on so far, while tabloid reports suggest a production-preventing rift between James Buckley and Emily Atack (who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe) have also swirled. Indeed, Atack is not mentioned in the accompanying press release.

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A Brit comedy classic

For three series, The Inbetweeners captured the uniquely awkward horror of British teenage life, following four suburban mates as they negotiated school, friendship, parties and — more often unsuccessfully than not — sex. Its mix of painfully recognisable situations, quotable quips and cringe-inducing humour quickly made it a phenomenon.

The series became a defining British comedy of its generation, setting ratings records for Channel 4 and spawning two enormous big-screen hits. The Inbetweeners Movie topped the UK box office in 2011 and set a then-record for the biggest opening weekend for a British comedy, while 2014's sequel proved the gang's appeal was far from exhausted.

Beesley and Morris certainly sound pleased to be reunited, saying: "It's been super-fun hanging out with our friends again, and we're going to work hard every week to ensure there are no problemos making this new film for humans."





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