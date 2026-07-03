Pride in London 2026: All the info on the city's biggest LGBTQIA+ party of the year

Pride is a London institution, and it’s nearly upon us. From parades to parties, drag queens and DJs, there is plenty going on across the city, and Londoners gather to celebrate queer culture, love, visibility, and equality.

Looking to join the party? Here’s all the key info you need to know.

(Image credit: Joe Maher via Getty Images)

WHEN IS IT HAPPENING?

Pride is taking place across Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July. A whopping 1.8 million people are expected to attend.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

THE PARADE

The Parade, which is the core of the whole weekend celebration, is taking place as usual across the Saturday. The main event will be marching all the way from Green Park to Whitehall as thousands of individuals, community groups, charities, and more take to London streets with some of the best signs, banners, floats, and outfits the city has ever seen. The parade will start at 12pm at Hyde Park Corner, making its way past Piccadilly, and ending at Whitehall around 6pm. Here's a map to help you figure out the best spots to watch from:

(Image credit: Pride)

Note that the stretch through the Soho heartland of Pride will be absolutely packed, but don't let that put you off, as that's where the most fun to be had is.

THEME

This year’s theme is Many Voices. One Front, which is all about embracing everyone, spotlighting the need for unity across generations and communities. This year, the campaign focuses on four main issues: trans healthcare rights, Back and Brown queer visibility, chosen family rights, and ending hate crime.

TRAVEL

With nearly 2 million people taking part in Pride (and probably a further couple of thousand who forgot it was Pride and will get caught up in the melee as they try to do their Uniqlo return) it’s going to be a pretty busy weekend in the capital. If you want to join the parade the best stations to head to are Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images)





As it’s a pedestrian-led celebration, there will be extensive road closures in place, meaning some bus routes will be on diversion. There’s a road closures map on Pride in London’s website to check your route before you go, or have a look at TFL’s website to make sure your tube line doesn’t have any planned closures.

Currently, parts of the Hammersmith & City line, parts of the District line, the DLR, and Overground have some part closures already in place for the weekend.

TICKETS AND COSTS

London Pride is completely free to attend, and you can enjoy the parade and stages without paying anything. There are some paid elements if you want to upgrade your experienced, like VIP experiences though, and individual clubs and venues along the parade route may have a door charge.

AFTER PARTIES & CELEBRATIONS

There are plenty of celebrations happening outside of the official events. There’s the Beyond Pride afterparty at Fire in Vauxhall. The new Soho site Coven which took over the former G-A-Y bar will be pulling out all the stops, plus there are five LGBTQ+ venues in Hackney Wick which will host an event called Howl Pride, which will see hundreds of dancers and performers taking it away until the early hours of Sunday morning.

(Image credit: Howl Worldwide)

If you’re worried you’ve left it too late to get tickets to an afterparty, remember there are hundreds of bards across central London – like our faves Mr Fogg’s – who are throwing open their doors till late for all your post-parade revelry.

PERFORMERS

As always there will be a whole host of artists soundtracking the parade. This year, down in Soho there will be a pretty impressive array of artists performing across six stages. Will Njobvu is hosting alongside drag royalty Tia Kofi, Ade Adepitan, and Asifa Lahore. MNEK is headlining this year on Trafalgar’s main stage.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)



Trafalgar Square – Main Stage

MNEK (headliner)

Beth Ditto

Asifa Lahore (host)

Ade Adepitan (host)

Bombaymami

Hannah & Jake Graf

James Indigo

Jason Jones

JEA

Kinky Kabaret

Lexa

Le Fil

Leo Kalyan

Love Itoya

Maris

Meek

Olivia Campbell-Cavendish

Stardust

Tia Kofi (host)

Titanique

Will Njobvu (host)





Leicester Square – LGBTQIA+ Women and Non-Binary Stage

Anita B Queen

Butch, Please!

Che3kz

DJ Kaspa

Jordan Gray

Krystal Lake

Lexa

Lick

Love Itoya

Macie Nyah

Maris

Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders

Raga D’Silva

Smashlyn Monroe

The Darklings

Tony & Toni

West London Queer Choir





Golden Square – Global Majority Stage

Angeli

Che3kz

Delwboy

DJ T.Rock

Donnie Sunshine

Jay Jay Revlon Presents: Kiki

Karteer

Kenan Kián

Lost Girl

Me-Ow

Rhys’ Pieces

Rileasa

Tiara Skye





Dean Street – Cabaret Stage

Ash Akan

Billie Gold

Boibox

Danny Beard

Deeva D

Drag Idol UK Winner (to be announced)

Flick

House of Pantha

Jordan Gray

Kate O’Donnell

Lucky Roy Singh Presents the Queer Asian Takeover

Monroe

Queer Crip Power Half-Hour

Ryan Graham Hinds

Sandra

Tia Kofi

The Groove Chorus ft. Louis Cypher





Soho Square – Trans and Non-Binary Community Stage

Stage curated by Mzz Kimberley

ARXX

Brandy x Temptation

Curvy Black Witch

Custodians

Dr Helen Webberley

Ebony Rose / Para Pride

Frigid Presents Mother

ISH99NI

Lexi & Aisha

E.N Live

Marty Davies

Nathan Ethan

Panty Soaker Sound System

Tabs from Butch, Please!

Taman

DJ Tasty Tim

Telisa TK

The New Cross Dresser

Trans Legal Clinic

Women of Colour in the Global Women Strike





Victoria Embankment Gardens - Family Area and Youth Zone

Aida from Drag Queen Story Hour

Andi from Dadda and Daddy

Badge Cafe

Brass United Social Club

Face painting by Carnivelle Party

David Ribi

Emma from at your Beat!

Joelle D’Fontaine

Make with

Norvil & Josephine

Pop’n’Olly





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



