Pride in London 2026: All the info on the city's biggest LGBTQIA+ party of the year
Let me be perfectly queer — London is for everyone
Pride is a London institution, and it’s nearly upon us. From parades to parties, drag queens and DJs, there is plenty going on across the city, and Londoners gather to celebrate queer culture, love, visibility, and equality.
Looking to join the party? Here’s all the key info you need to know.
WHEN IS IT HAPPENING?
Pride is taking place across Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July. A whopping 1.8 million people are expected to attend.
THE PARADE
The Parade, which is the core of the whole weekend celebration, is taking place as usual across the Saturday. The main event will be marching all the way from Green Park to Whitehall as thousands of individuals, community groups, charities, and more take to London streets with some of the best signs, banners, floats, and outfits the city has ever seen. The parade will start at 12pm at Hyde Park Corner, making its way past Piccadilly, and ending at Whitehall around 6pm. Here's a map to help you figure out the best spots to watch from:
Note that the stretch through the Soho heartland of Pride will be absolutely packed, but don't let that put you off, as that's where the most fun to be had is.
THEME
This year’s theme is Many Voices. One Front, which is all about embracing everyone, spotlighting the need for unity across generations and communities. This year, the campaign focuses on four main issues: trans healthcare rights, Back and Brown queer visibility, chosen family rights, and ending hate crime.
TRAVEL
With nearly 2 million people taking part in Pride (and probably a further couple of thousand who forgot it was Pride and will get caught up in the melee as they try to do their Uniqlo return) it’s going to be a pretty busy weekend in the capital. If you want to join the parade the best stations to head to are Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner.
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As it’s a pedestrian-led celebration, there will be extensive road closures in place, meaning some bus routes will be on diversion. There’s a road closures map on Pride in London’s website to check your route before you go, or have a look at TFL’s website to make sure your tube line doesn’t have any planned closures.
Currently, parts of the Hammersmith & City line, parts of the District line, the DLR, and Overground have some part closures already in place for the weekend.
TICKETS AND COSTS
London Pride is completely free to attend, and you can enjoy the parade and stages without paying anything. There are some paid elements if you want to upgrade your experienced, like VIP experiences though, and individual clubs and venues along the parade route may have a door charge.
AFTER PARTIES & CELEBRATIONS
There are plenty of celebrations happening outside of the official events. There’s the Beyond Pride afterparty at Fire in Vauxhall. The new Soho site Coven which took over the former G-A-Y bar will be pulling out all the stops, plus there are five LGBTQ+ venues in Hackney Wick which will host an event called Howl Pride, which will see hundreds of dancers and performers taking it away until the early hours of Sunday morning.
If you’re worried you’ve left it too late to get tickets to an afterparty, remember there are hundreds of bards across central London – like our faves Mr Fogg’s – who are throwing open their doors till late for all your post-parade revelry.
PERFORMERS
As always there will be a whole host of artists soundtracking the parade. This year, down in Soho there will be a pretty impressive array of artists performing across six stages. Will Njobvu is hosting alongside drag royalty Tia Kofi, Ade Adepitan, and Asifa Lahore. MNEK is headlining this year on Trafalgar’s main stage.
Trafalgar Square – Main Stage
- MNEK (headliner)
- Beth Ditto
- Asifa Lahore (host)
- Ade Adepitan (host)
- Bombaymami
- Hannah & Jake Graf
- James Indigo
- Jason Jones
- JEA
- Kinky Kabaret
- Lexa
- Le Fil
- Leo Kalyan
- Love Itoya
- Maris
- Meek
- Olivia Campbell-Cavendish
- Stardust
- Tia Kofi (host)
- Titanique
- Will Njobvu (host)
Leicester Square – LGBTQIA+ Women and Non-Binary Stage
- Anita B Queen
- Butch, Please!
- Che3kz
- DJ Kaspa
- Jordan Gray
- Krystal Lake
- Lexa
- Lick
- Love Itoya
- Macie Nyah
- Maris
- Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders
- Raga D’Silva
- Smashlyn Monroe
- The Darklings
- Tony & Toni
- West London Queer Choir
Golden Square – Global Majority Stage
- Angeli
- Che3kz
- Delwboy
- DJ T.Rock
- Donnie Sunshine
- Jay Jay Revlon Presents: Kiki
- Karteer
- Kenan Kián
- Lost Girl
- Me-Ow
- Rhys’ Pieces
- Rileasa
- Tiara Skye
Dean Street – Cabaret Stage
- Ash Akan
- Billie Gold
- Boibox
- Danny Beard
- Deeva D
- Drag Idol UK Winner (to be announced)
- Flick
- House of Pantha
- Jordan Gray
- Kate O’Donnell
- Lucky Roy Singh Presents the Queer Asian Takeover
- Monroe
- Queer Crip Power Half-Hour
- Ryan Graham Hinds
- Sandra
- Tia Kofi
- The Groove Chorus ft. Louis Cypher
Soho Square – Trans and Non-Binary Community Stage
Stage curated by Mzz Kimberley
- ARXX
- Brandy x Temptation
- Curvy Black Witch
- Custodians
- Dr Helen Webberley
- Ebony Rose / Para Pride
- Frigid Presents Mother
- ISH99NI
- Lexi & Aisha
- E.N Live
- Marty Davies
- Nathan Ethan
- Panty Soaker Sound System
- Tabs from Butch, Please!
- Taman
- DJ Tasty Tim
- Telisa TK
- The New Cross Dresser
- Trans Legal Clinic
- Women of Colour in the Global Women Strike
Victoria Embankment Gardens - Family Area and Youth Zone
- Aida from Drag Queen Story Hour
- Andi from Dadda and Daddy
- Badge Cafe
- Brass United Social Club
- Face painting by Carnivelle Party
- David Ribi
- Emma from at your Beat!
- Joelle D’Fontaine
- Make with
- Norvil & Josephine
- Pop’n’Olly
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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