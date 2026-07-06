East London's hidden artist studios are opening to the public for one day only

Most galleries let you admire the finished work. This one lets you step inside the spaces where it's actually created.

For one day only, Leyton High Road's Open Studios is inviting the public behind the scenes of one of East London's most exciting creative hubs, with 18 working artist studios opening their doors to visitors as part of this year's Leytonstone Arts Trail.

Taking place on Saturday the 11th of July, the free event gives art lovers the chance to wander through the studios between 11am and 5pm, meet the artists in person and explore everything from paintings and photography to sculpture, textiles, illustration and mixed-media installations.

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Rather than viewing artwork in a traditional gallery setting, visitors can see works surrounded by sketchbooks, tools, materials and works in progress, offering a fascinating glimpse into the creative process. Many of the artists will also be on hand to chat about their practice, techniques and inspirations, making it an ideal day out whether you're a serious collector or simply curious about London's thriving independent art scene.

Among those taking part is Natasha Awuku, whose award-winning paintings celebrate nature through intricate, dreamlike compositions, alongside Elicia McKenzie, whose bold work explores identity, heritage and representation through expressive portraits and abstract pieces inspired by African and Caribbean culture.

Visitors can also discover the work of Iela, whose figurative drawings blend influences from 90s animation, fantasy and video games, while Melina Merlin combines painting, film, sculpture and photography to reimagine myths through feminist and decolonial storytelling.

Elsewhere, sculptors and installation artists, including Haydn Albrow, Tess Garland and Dominika Prinz, will showcase tactile contemporary works, while fashion designer Aylafaye Studios will present sculptural garments crafted from recycled denim. Visitors can even pop into Orlando Frames, a local bespoke framing workshop that regularly collaborates with artists across East London.

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The open studios also form part of the wider Leytonstone Arts Trail, one of East London's biggest annual celebrations of creativity, with artists exhibiting across homes, studios, businesses and community spaces throughout the neighbourhood.

Whether you're looking to discover emerging artists, pick up an original piece, or simply spend an afternoon exploring one of London's most creative corners, this is one of those rare events that offers a genuine look behind the curtain.

Leyton High Road Open Studios takes place on Saturday the 11th of July, from 11am until 5pm, at 452 High Road, Leyton, E10 6QE. Entry is free.





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