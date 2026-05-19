Batman is coming to London with a free immersive video-game inspired pop up

The idea of Batman descending on London is probably actually quite exciting news for most people, even if it does sound a little strange. The news however gets better when you know it’s followed by the words: Warner Bros, video game, and LEGO. Cue most gamers dying and going to nerdy heaven.

Stringing all those words together, to celebrate the launch of the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game, Warner Bros Games is hosting a free pop up event in the shadow of one of London’s most iconic and video-game-gotham-esque buildings, Tower Bridge.

Fans will have the chance to be among the first ever to play the game, and it’s not just your standard screen. You’ll be able to play the game on a Batcave-inspired surveillance screen, as well take pictures, pose with LEGO figures, and most importantly walk away with a goodie bag stacked with Batman goodies.

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The event is happening on Wednesday 20th May, and thanks to the newly-called-off tube strikes, shouldn’t be difficult to get to. The day opens up at 2.30pm and will welcome fans until 8pm, meaning you don’t have to pull a sickie or come up with a convoluted dental / doctors appointment to sneak along during work hours. You will need to sign up for a gameplay session in advance though, but the event is completely free to attend.

This isn't the only recent Batman news we've had recently, with The Batman Part II adding Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan to the cast alongside Robert Pattinson who will be returning to the moody anti-hero role.

You can find the LEGO Batman pop up at Potters Fields Park, Tooley Street, London, SE1 2RL.





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