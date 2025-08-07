Watch the chaotic first trailer for The Paper, the new comedy from the creators of The Office

We’re going to whisper it but…the US version of The Office was better than the UK original. That may be comedy heresy to some of you out there, but if you were charmed by the warmer, goofier humour of Steve Carell’s Dunder Mifflin stationery business, you’re going to love The Paper.

A new mockumentary series from the creators of The Office’s US run, The Paper sees the same ‘documentary’ crew that followed Dunder Mifflin turn its attention to a historic midwestern newspaper house that’s looking to reinvent itself.

After months of hype, the first trailer is here. Check it out below:

The Paper | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

Stars and strikethroughs

There’s a solid cast assembled. Our favourite First Order General, Domhnall Gleeson, is the fresh-faced editor tasked with turning the newspaper around, Tim Key appears to be some sort of hapless Brit with a level of seniority beyond his means and, in a great twist, Óscar Núñez from The Office seems to be returning here as Oscar Martínez, the long-suffering Dunder Mifflin employee who just doesn’t seem to be able to escape the cameras.

The cast is rounded out by Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Melvin Gregg (Nine Perfect Strangers), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain In Gear), Alex Edelman (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Ramona Young (Man Seeking Woman).

It’s an equally stacked list of great minds behind the camera, too. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, creators of the US Office, are behind The Paper, with original Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant also listed as executive producers.

Sky TV, and its streaming service Now TV, will be the exclusive home of The Paper in the UK, with the show set to air on September 5th. US readers will be able to catch it on Peacock.