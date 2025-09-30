Quentin Tarantino's martial arts masterpiece is now streaming on Netflix — and a third in the series could be on the way...
Kill Bill volumes 1 and 2 have both landed on Netflix
Katanas at the ready — Netflix subscribers are getting a double bill of martial arts mastery today, as two of the best Quentin Tarantino movies hit the service.
Both Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2 are now streaming on Netflix and, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 85% and 84% respectively, they rank among the auteur filmmaker’s most beloved and iconic movies — and among the best Netflix movies currently available on the service.
The Kill Bill saga centres around ‘The Bride’, played with steely cool by Uma Thurman. A former member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, The Bride is left for dead during her wedding rehearsal — shot in the head by her former lover and boss, Bill (David Carradine).
So begins a gore-filled, kung-fu-tastic tale of revenge, as The Bride hunts down those who wished her dead.
Blood-soaked, sword-slashing action
Celebrated upon their original 2003 and 2004 releases, the Kill Bill films have only grown more popular in the intervening years.
Tarantino expertly weaves together genre tropes from Japanese martial arts movies, anime, samurai stories, spaghetti westerns, kung-fu films and more into a frenetic and visually stunning tornado of action. It’s perhaps not his deepest script in terms of dialogue, but there’s enough memorable one liners to mark out his unique voice, even if the real draw here is the spectacle of the set pieces and movement.
The supporting cast is phenomenal too, with Thurman facing off against the likes of Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen and Daryl Hannah on her quest for vengeance. If you’ve never seen them, a Netflix marathon is a fitting way to indulge in its over the top excess.
As for what’s next for Tarantino? He’s currently working on a theatre production for London’s West End, with an aim of revealing it in 2026, and is still mulling over a 10th (and what he considers to be final) film.
Could it be a third Kill Bill movie? Tarantino expressed in the past a fondness for the idea of partnering Thurman up with her real-life daughter and Stranger Things season 5 star, Maya Hawke.
“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said in a 2021 installment of the Joe Rogan podcast.
“And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”
Tarantino had eventually talked down rumours of a Kill Bill: Vol 3 following the above discussion, instead choosing to focus on work for ‘The Movie Critic’, originally set to be his final film. But with that idea now shelved, is the door open once more for The Bride to make one final appearance?
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
