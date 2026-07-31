A new pizza spot is heading to Bermondsey helmed by one of London’s best chefs

If London proves anything, it’s that you don’t need to hop on a flight to Italy to scran some seriously good pizza. Only the other week a London joint was crowned the best pizza in the whole of Europe, but to the shock, faints, and cries of Italian nonnas everywhere. Now, there’s another new kid on the block, and it’s heading to Bermondsey this September.

Called Five Feet Pizza, the new pizza joint will be helmed by a trio of dough-wielding heavyweights: Jay Patel - co-founder of Legare and Luna and Jack Ellingham who is ex London bakery Royalty having been a chef and baker at Dusty Knuckle. The pair will be working with founder and CEO of WatchHouse Roland Horne. The question is, with a name like Five Feet Pizza, is what style of pizza will they be serving up – NYC style crispy pizzas? Proper Italian style? Deep dish? The answer: a bit of a blend.

The trio will be leaning into pan pizzas – not enough to be classed as deep dish but a definite move away from the popular thin-crust NYC style. According to them, the pizzas will have a centimetre-thick crust, meaning you’ll get a nice spongy dough. Similarly, the flavours sound like a bit of a mash up too, with a lot of classic toppings given a modern spin to create something a little bit more unique. Five Feet Pizza’s main menu will include a hot sausage pie with vodka sauce, pickled chillies and hot honey; pepperoni pie with fior di latte and parmesan, and white potato pie with caramelised onions, scamorza, aged cheddar and white sauce. Vegan pies will also be on offer.

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Side dishes will be equally blended, with a mix of familiar foods from fancy restaurants as pizza joint classics. We’re talking polenta fritta with vodka sauce and scamorza cheese, chicken wings or focaccia di recco, a flatbread filled with creamy stracchino cheese. Desert wise, it’s a pretty stacked line up too with seasonal gelato, double chocolate cake, and a cinnamon crunch doughnut served with milk gelato all on the menu.

Across the whole menu, something that’s consistent is the produce; the team are using the best sourced ingredients, with everything from Suffolk’s Pump Street chocolate and Jersey dairy in their deserts to bespoke stone mill flour that’s ground on site.

The site itself will be opening up on Tanner Street in Bermondsey, just of Bermondsey's main street and a couple of minutes from its boozy beer mile. Five Feet pizza will be throwing open its doors in September, open Tuesday-Saturday evenings. And if you want a flavour of the type of grub you'll be headed for, it's worth having a light stalk of their Instagram.





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