Only Murders in the Building is moving to London for season six, confirmed

Only Murders in the Building season 5’s finale just landed on Disney Plus and the streamer has already confirmed a sixth season is on the way. It'll be bringing a big change of setting, too.

Disney’s Only Murders in the Building is set in The Arconia, which sits in the Upper West Side of New York City’s Manhattan, but that changes in season six with a move to the UK.

Only Murders in the Building sees the team investigate “London’s newest mystery”, according to Disney.

That team will presumably be Oliver, Charles and Mabel, played by Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. But this change also, of course, upends the concept of Only Murders in the Building. They are podcasts hosts who only talk about murders that take place in their own home, the Arconia. Of course — spoilers avoided — season five itself did a fair amount to mess with the foundations of the show already.

Location, location, location

How the scriptwriters will square a shift to London with this central premise will be an interesting one. And perhaps that’s no bad thing, as plenty of critics have accused Only Murders in the Building of losing its original spark by relying more and more on its signature celebrity cameos.

Whether you think the formula is tired or not, Only Murders in the Building has had an admirable pace of releases. While we we spent ages waiting for Squid Game season 2 and Wednesday season 2, Disney has been cranking seasons out one a year since 2021.

Apple’s Slow Horses has pulled off a similar trick, already having finished up its fifth season despite only beginning in 2022.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But do shows like this inevitably fall foul of diminishing returns? Some thought that of Slow Horses’s most reason season. The Guardian called it “the worst outing yet for the Slough House gang,” and took aim squarely at the season’s plotting and writing.

Will Only Murders in the Building season six bring a fresh injection of inspiration — as well as some iconic London sights?

Disney is yet to announce a release date for season six, but the last three seasons have all made their debuts in August or September of their respective years.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



